Harris Passes on 2026 Run for California Governor, Leaving Door Open for Another White House Bid

In a statement Wednesday, Harris said that she is not looking to pursue elected office at this time.

Vice President Harris will not be a candidate for California governor in 2026, she said in a statement on Wednesday. Despite wide speculation that she could return home to run America’s largest state, she says her political future will take her elsewhere.

Ms. Harris has for months been considering a run for the governor’s mansion at Sacramento — a race she was widely expected to win by a comfortable margin, if she chose to get in the race. Her pass on that run leaves her plenty of time to plot another campaign for the White House in 2028.

“From the earliest days of my career, I have believed that the best way I could make a difference in people’s lives and fight for a better future was to improve the system from within. And it has been a profound honor to do that work and serve the people of California and our nation,” Ms. Harris said Wednesday.

“In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home,” the former vice president wrote. “But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

In her statement, she struck a more populist tone, talking about how American politics is not doing enough to meet the needs of average citizens. She says America is now in a “moment of crisis.”

“We must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis. As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking — committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook,” the former vice president said.

Ms. Harris in her statement did not close the door to possible elected office in the future.

“For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office,” she said. Ms. Harris added that she will be “getting back out and listening to the American people” soon. She says details about her political future will be disclosed “in the months ahead.”

According to polling, Ms. Harris is an early favorite in the 2028 Democratic presidential primary — an unsurprising fact, given she was the party’s most recent nominee whom many feel was handicapped by President Biden’s deep unpopularity.

“In the United States of America, power must lie with the people. And We, the People must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight,” she said.