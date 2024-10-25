Harris Resorts to Hitler Hysteria, Even as Democratic Senators in Swing States Vow To Work With Trump

Comparing the 45th president to the German dictator marginalizes the vice president and makes her look desperate and dishonest.

The Democrats’ campaign is not going well. Consider the following evidence.

Democratic senators who are up for re-election in swing states are saying they can work with President Trump – and are even citing earlier cooperation with him in their campaign ads.

Early voting in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Nevada all show strong GOP turnout and anemic Democratic turnout (Democrat turnout is down roughly 900,000 in Pennsylvania).

The Wall Street Journal’s national poll shows a 2 point lead for Mr. Trump over Vice President Harris (a 4 point shift over last month).

This is compounded because the Democrats’ big vote margins in Illinois, California, and New York mean they need to be up by 3 to 4 points in the national poll to carry the swing states. If the Wall Street Journal is right, Mrs. Harris is now 5 points lower than she needs to be — and may be going even lower.

CNN’s commentators were scathing and dismissive of Ms. Harris’s performance and inability to answer tough questions after the network’s own town hall.

Finally, the New York Times and Atlantic Magazine have resorted to Godwin’s Law and launched last gasp attacks claiming Trump is a fascist who admires Hitler.

There’s perhaps no greater sign that they are desperate.

So, faced with the current failures, Ms. Harris and the Democrats are going back to President Biden’s playbook of demonizing Mr. Trump. Indeed, she’s trying to become even more strident and harsh than Mr. Biden (who was amazingly nasty for an incumbent president who is supposed to represent all Americans).

So, we get this week’s hysteria about Hitler. It is as despicable, destructive, and nasty as anything a Presidential candidate has done. And it simply won’t work.

It is one more sign of how out-of-touch with the American people the leftwing activists are. They blindly hate Trump – and don’t understand how anyone could support his candidacy. They assume everyone will accept their vitriol and agree. Anyone who doesn’t must be a Nazi.

This same tone deafness led Ms. Harris to skip the Al Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner and instead send a pre-recorded anti-Catholic skit. It is the same arrogant lack of authenticity which led Governor Walz to film a video proving he didn’t know how to load a shotgun (it was reminiscent of 2004 when Senator Kerry went goose hunting in clothes which still had price tags on them).

Think about what else was happening when the Democrats and their media allies cooked up this Hitler hysteria attack.

Trump went to work at a McDonald’s at Feasterville, Pennsylvania. There’s now an iconic picture of him leaning out the window of the drive-thru giving people French fries.

I don’t know how many people wake up in the morning worried about manufactured hysteria, but I do know 87 percent of all Americans go to McDonald’s at least once a year. Furthermore, more than 40 million Americans have worked at McDonald’s — including the likes of Jeff Bezos.

After Trump’s public relations triumph at McDonald’s, he appeared on Sunday Night Football, primetime TV’s No. 1 show. As he walked into the stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers fans began chanting “USA.”

Clearly, the left’s demonization tactics just aren’t working.

After watching the Steelers fans’ reactions, I imagined what an NFL crowd would chant if Ms. Harris went to a game. I suspect the chant would be “Go Away” — or something worse. (Remember when “Let’s go Brandon” became the cleaned-up version of a Nascar crowd’s vulgar derision of Mr. Biden?)

Ms. Harris could prove she has faith in everyday Americans by going to an NFL game this Sunday while Trump is at a rally at Madison Square Garden. I have a hunch she won’t.

I have known Trump nearly 30 years. I know he loves our country. I know he wants to Make America Great Again.

Just as Abraham Lincoln was continuously smeared by his opponents, Trump will be constantly attacked. The left and the establishment are terrified he will break up their corrupt system and shatter their weird value structure.

This Hitler hysteria will not win the election. It will marginalize Ms. Harris and make her look desperate and dishonest.

The danger is that the most fanatic of her supporters may take these smears to heart and decide, like John Wilkes Booth in 1865, they must stop the man she is describing.

There have already been two assassination attempts and reported Iranian efforts to kill Trump.

The vice president would be doing a patriotic service for America if she cooled her rhetoric, condemned the hysteria, and committed to working with Mr. Trump if the American people re-elect him.

Otherwise, she and the Democrats are on a road to disaster for the country far beyond political considerations.