Harris Takes the Lead in Critical Suburban Counties in Indiana and Kentucky, Possibly Signaling Leftward Shift of College Educated Voters

The vote totals have not been fully reported, though the vice president’s early lead could mean a suburban backlash against President Trump.

Vice President Harris has taken the lead in two bellwether suburban counties in Indiana and Kentucky, and while the votes have not been fully reported, it could signal a significant shift among college-educated voters toward Ms. Harris.

Shortly after polls closed in Indiana and Kentucky at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Ms. Harris took a one-point lead in Hamilton County, Indiana, which is just north of Indianapolis. While all votes have not yet been reported, it could signify a cratering of suburban support for President Trump, given that he won that same county by seven points just four years ago.

Senator Clinton won just 37 percent of the vote in Hamilton County eight years ago.

Similarly, in Franklin County, Kentucky, voters have seemingly shifted rapidly to the left. Just 40 percent of the vote has been tabulated so far, so the county could shift back into the red column. Though President Biden never took a lead in the county in 2020.

Ms. Harris now leads Trump by five points in Franklin County, which is home to the state capital of Frankfort. Trump won the county by one point four years ago.

Both Hamilton County and Franklin County have a greater college-educated population than their states as a whole, possibly showing a backlash against Trump from white, educated suburbanites. Trump has similarly seen his lead shrink on Tuesday in Allen County, Indiana, which is home to Fort Wayne.