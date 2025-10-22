Harvard Dean Posted About Wanting Trump Dead, Called All Cops Evil and Racist — and the University Hired Him Anyway

A Harvard University watchdog group is calling on the Ivy League school to fire one of its college deans after uncovering inflammatory social media posts that perpetuate the kind of anti-conservative bias that the administration is seeking to root out.

The Yard Report, which bills itself as an outlet focused on holding Harvard “accountable,” raised concerns about a Harvard lecturer and resident dean of the Dunster House student dormitory, Gregory Davis, based on posts he shared on X before joining the university’s residential life staff.

Among the posts highlighted in the report, one from 2020 addresses those who wish for President Trump to die. “I find myself in the liminal space. I don’t — at all — blame people wishing Trump ill. I also don’t blame (Black) people who steadfastly don’t wish death on anyone,” he wrote. “But also, fuck that guy” he added, sharing a quote from the 1985 film Rocky IV: “If He Dies, He Dies.”

Additional posts showcase his extreme views on policing and social justice. In one from 2020, Mr. Davis urged HIS followers to “ask your cop friends to quit since they’re racist and evil.” During the protests following George Floyd’s death, he wrote that “rioting and looting are parts of democracy” alongside “voting and marching.”

Other posts discuss what Mr. Davis termed “Whiteness,” describing it as “a self-destructive ideology that annihilates everyone around it” by “design.”

These statements stand in contrast to Mr. Davis’s official Harvard biography, which emphasizes inclusivity: “As a Black, queer, neurodivergent (ADHD), first-generation, public school graduate from Detroit, please know that my office is as open and inclusive as the rest of me. I hope you feel comfortable showing off your whole self with me — even to just say hello,” he writes.

As a residential dean, Davis’s responsibilities include academic advising and connecting students to campus resources. He is also responsible for students’ personal wellbeing and is expected to provide personal counseling and crisis management support.

The Yard Report thus contends that Mr. Davis’s past statements “disqualify him from serving in his role at Harvard” and “reveal an ideology unbefitting of American society, let alone its most elite institution of higher education.” The group also called for his immediate dismissal.

Following the report’s publication, Davis made his X profile private. He has not responded to the Sun’s requests for comment. Harvard University has not issued a statement regarding the matter.