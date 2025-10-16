Hats Off to the FBI G-men — This Is What America Voted For

Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino are getting rid of politicization and weaponization of the crime-fighting agency.

Here’s a bulletin: the G-men are doing their job. And they’re doing a great job.

Who are the G-men?

Well, that’s my favorite term for the FBI, because when I grew up there were all these great TV shows about the FBI’s G-men stopping crime in America. Which is, of course, what we want them to do.

The FBI director, Kash Patel, and his deputy Dan Bongino have righted the ship, in really just a few months.

They’ve gotten rid of politicization and weaponization of the FBI.

But you know what? Most of the special agents, brave men and women, have always been dedicated to fighting crime and maintaining law and order.

During the awful Biden years, we had a group of Trump Derangement Syndrome haters at the top of the ladder, mostly in the Washington headquarters and field office. Yet Messrs. Patel and Bongino have cleaned house.

And this sweeping law enforcement project known as “Operation Summer Heat” is the greatest example of it.

First of all, here’s what President Trump said about it in yesterday in the Oval Office:

“Today, we’re announcing the results of a sweeping law enforcement effort known as Operation Summer Heat. We were in many cities that people didn’t know about.”

Mr. Trump added: “Working with state and local partners, the FBI arrested over 8,000 violent criminals during the course of this period in major cities like in New Orleans, Nashville, we saw a 250 percent increase in arrests. We got, and we really went after the bad ones. These include 725 individuals wanted for violent crimes against children and murderers.”

A table from the FBI about crushing violent crime shows that, just this summer alone, there were 8,629 arrests, 2,281 firearms seized, 421 kilograms of fentanyl seized, and 2,081 criminal indictments.

That’s the G-men at work. God bless them.

Mr. Trump yesterday also mentioned that he may send the FBI into San Francisco to crack down on crime. And the president still has his eyes on Chicago, where the Trump-deranged governor insists on sponsoring a law-and-order insurrection, and continues his ankle-biting of the president’s use of the National Guard.

By the way, as the name suggests, the National Guard is under the ultimate purview of the commander in chief. AKA President Trump.

Then there’s the terrorism arrest for the July attack on the Prairieland ICE facility near Dallas — where the FBI arrested at least two alleged Antifa crazies.

And oh, by the way, despite Senator Chuck Schumer’s government shutdown, Mr. Trump announced that more than 12,000 FBI special agents will continue to receive paychecks.

As an aside, the president will see to it that military people serving in harm’s way will continue to get their paychecks, as well.

He’s the boss. He runs the executive branch. And, in the absence of appropriations bills, he has the authority to transfer cash to cover high-priority accounts.

Anyway, hats off to Kash Patel and his team at the FBI. And hats off to the G-men.

This is what America voted for.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.