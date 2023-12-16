The New York Sun

Heads Up: 10 Improvised Explosive Devices Found at U.S.-Mexican Border

I’m sure the left-wing of the Democratic party, which is 100 percent for open borders, will prevent anything that suggests a return to Trump policies.

Government contractors erect a section of the Pentagon-funded border wall along the Colorado River in Arizona in 2019. AP/Matt York, file
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
Finding 10 improvised explosive devices at the U.S.-Mexican border is yet another warning about the need to close that border. 

We don’t know how they got there.

Fortunately, they didn’t go off and no one was killed or injured but the fact remains, discussions in the U.S. Senate to close the border have really gone nowhere. 

As Senator Lankford told us last night, “nothing is on paper, and that’s the ultimate test.” He adds that “none of it’s true until it’s actually written down and we can get a chance to be able to pass it around.”

The Republican House has passed H.R. 2 which is essentially a restoration of President Trump’s successful border closing policies.

I’m sure the left-wing of the Democratic party, which is 100 percent for open borders, will prevent anything that suggests a return to Trump policies. But a return to Trump border policies is exactly what should be negotiated. And Republicans should hang tough.

We must complete the wall. Whether or not Mexico likes it, we must restore the “Remain-In-Mexico” policy.

I would also suggest that some derivative of Title 42 should be restored because of all the numerous health issues surrounding illegal immigration.

It’s not just Covid. It could be 100 different other viruses. And Lord knows what other illnesses.

Title 42 was a big help in closing the border, just as a matter of health security for the United States.

So, you’ve got national security issues, economic security issues, and health security issues all along the border, and spreading deeply into the interior of the country. Period.

Aided and abetted by these sanctuary cities, and sanctuary states, again from the left-wing of the Democratic party, and they’re not going to give that up without a huge fight.

Drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and who knows IED trafficking. And who knows about terrorists entering the country left and right?

Data not only show eight, nine, or ten million illegals in the last three years, but illegal immigrants from over 150 countries around the world.

And these are countries populated by many people who do not like us. And that’s yet another reason the border has to be closed.

Border Sovereignty is a complicated and multifaceted issue. The Bidens have overturned the Trump policies that were so effective. 

Just like the Bidens overturned Mr. Trump’s Abraham Accords Middle East policies.

Just as the Bidens overturned Mr. Trump’s effective efforts to bankrupt Iran and render them almost powerless.

Just as Mr. Trump pursued a tough, tough, China policy, and Russia, and North Korea, and a virtual zero inflation policy with strong growth and plenty of drill, baby, drill for economic growth and prosperity here at home.

Mr. Biden’s failure at the border is just typical of his failure across the board. 

And the GOP in these border negotiations should hold their Trumpian position and remain tough as nails.

The GOP needs to be Trump-tough on the border. 

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

