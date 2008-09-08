Study: Obese Adolescents Are Plagued by Liver Disease

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TRENTON, N.J. — A new and disturbing twist on the obesity epidemic, some overweight teenagers have severe liver damage caused by too much body fat, and a handful have needed liver transplants.

Many more may need a new liver by their 30s or 40s, experts say, warning that pediatricians need to be more vigilant. The condition, which can lead to cirrhosis and liver failure or liver cancer, is being seen in kids in America, Europe, Australia and even some developing countries, according to a surge of recent medical studies and doctors interviewed by the Associated Press.

The American Liver Foundation and other experts estimate between 2% and 5% of American children over age 5, nearly all of them obese or overweight, have the condition, called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

“It’s clearly the most common cause of liver disease,” Dr. Ronald Sokol, head of public policy at the liver foundation and a liver specialist at Children’s Hospital and University of Colorado Denver, said.

Some experts think as many as 10% of all children and half of those who are obese may suffer from it, but note that few are given the simple blood test that can signal its presence. A biopsy is the only sure way to diagnose this disease.

As fat builds up, the liver can become inflamed and then scarred over time, leading to cirrhosis, a serious condition, which in years past was mostly caused by hepatitis or drinking too much alcohol.

Liver failure or liver cancer can follow, but if cirrhosis has not yet developed, fatty liver disease can be reversed through weight loss.

The disease is most common in overweight children with belly fat and certain warning signs, such as diabetes or cholesterol or heart problems. However, it’s been seen in a few children of normal weight.

Genetics, diet, and exercise level all play a role. It is most prevalent among Hispanics, relatively rare among African-Americans, and more common among boys than girls.

“There are people in their 30s or early 40s that will require a liver transplant” from developing the condition as a kid, predicted the head of liver transplants at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis, Dr. José Derdoy. He’s treated a 15-year-old, 530-pound boy and many others with the condition.