Hearing for Charlie Kirk’s Accused Killer Is Pushed Back To Let Defense Lawyers Sift Through ‘Voluminous’ Evidence

The judge says Tyler Robinson will be allowed to appear in person at his next court hearing, which is set for October 30.

A Utah judge is rescheduling a waiver hearing for Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin due to the volume of evidence the defense will need to review.

At a hearing on Monday, prosecutors said the large amount of evidence against Tyler Robinson will require a lengthy discovery process.

“It is voluminous to say the least,” prosecutor Chad Grunander told District Judge Tony Graf. Mr. Crunander said prosecutors are working on a process in which information will be shared in batches with Mr. Robinson’s court-appointed defense team.

The defense lawyers did not waive Mr. Robinson’s right to a preliminary hearing but asked for a 30- to 60-day pause so they can sift through the evidence as it is turned over by the prosecution.

“Until we can kind of get our heads around exactly what we’re dealing with and how much we need to process, it’s going to be difficult for us to give you a reasonable expectation of when we will be ready to do the prelims,” a defense lawyer, Kathryn Nester, told the judge.

The defense also said it was not in a position to argue for Mr. Robinson’s release on bond while awaiting trial until it has a better understanding of the evidence.

Judge Graf agreed to hold another hearing on October 30 and said he will allow Mr. Robinson to appear in person at any hearings moving forward. Mr. Robinson appeared via video link from jail on Monday but was not shown on the screen by the pool camera.

Charlie Kirk was gunned down in front of thousands of students at Utah Valley University on September 10. Mr. Robinson is charged with seven counts, including aggravated murder. He faces a possible death penalty if he is convicted.

The Utah County attorney, Jeff Gray, laid out some of the evidence against Mr. Robinson at a press conference shortly after his arrest.

Mr. Robinson’s mother told investigators that her son had become more political and leaned to the left in his views, Mr. Gray recountedd. He also said Mr. Robinson had become “more gay and trans-rights oriented” and had started dating his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning to female.

Mr. Gray also released a text message chain between Mr. Robinson and his roommate that the roommate had turned over to investigators.

Mr. Robinson texted his roommate: “Drop what you are doing. Look under my keyboard.” There, the roommate found a note allegedly written by Mr. Robinson before the killing that said: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Prosecutors say Mr. Robinson’s DNA was found on ammunition rounds and on the rifle believed to have been used in the killing.

Judge Graf issued an order on Monday prohibiting anyone involved in the trial from making statements that could influence the jury pool or witnesses, and barring media from disclosing evidence not presented in the courtroom.

He said the gag order, designed to protect Mr. Robinson’s right to receive a fair trial, also applied to potential future witnesses once they are identified.

Noting that he took his seat on the bench just weeks ago,

Judge Graf pledged to handle the case impartially.