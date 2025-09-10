‘Heartbroken’ Family of Murdered Ukrainian Refugee Speaks Out for First Time

‘Iryna came here to find peace and safety, and instead her life was stolen from her.’

The family of the Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on a Charlotte right rail train is asking people to stop sharing footage of her murder.

Iryna Zarutska was viciously killed on Aug. 22, 2025 while riding the Charlotte Area Transportation System’s light rail system and surveillance video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Her family is speaking out for the first time in a statement released on Wednesday. “We are heartbroken beyond words. Iryna came here to find peace and safety, and instead her life was stolen from her in the most horrific way,” the statement to local media outlets says. “No family should have to go through this.”

The mayor of Charlotte, Vi Lyles had previously thanked people who had refrained from sharing footage of the killing.

Decarlos Brown Jr., was arrested days after Zarutska’s attack and faces first-degree murder. The killing received little notice until transportation officials released footage of the incident and it was amplified on social media.

Zarutska’s family is asking for an investigations into “lapses in security protocols” in the rail system.

“This could have been anyone riding the light rail that night,” the family says. “We are committed to making sure this never happens again.”

Videos of the attack have now been circulating for days. One of the videos shows Zarutska grabbing her neck after the attack with several other passengers seated near her. No one immediately comes to her aid as she briefly looks around before covering her face. Two passengers rush away from the scene and two people don’t react at all. The video ends as another passenger starts to stand up and look at the dying victim.

Another longer video does not show the other passenger but shows Zarutska slumping to the floor of the train car as she passed out. No other passengers are seen coming to her aid before the video ends.

Republicans have seized on the case as another example of leaders of a Democratic-run city of lax treatment of criminals and sweeping crime under the rug.

Brown has a long rap sheet and served five years for armed robbery. He was arrested again earlier this year on charges related to the misuse of the 911 system after calling to complain that someone had given him a “man-made material” controlling his actions. Court records show that Magistrate Teresa Stokes released him without bond as long as he promised to appear at follow-up hearings.

In July, another judge ordered a mental evaluation for Brown after a public defender questioned his mental capacity to stand trial but it was never completed and Brown remained free until Zarutska’s murder.

He is now being held without bail on the murder charge.

President Trump is calling for the death penalty in the case.

In a post on his Truth Social account on Wednesday, President Trump referred to Brown as an “animal” who should face a quick trial and the death penalty. “There can be no other option!!!” Mr. Trump stated.