Henry Kissinger Book: It’s Time To Prepare for ‘Superhuman’ People To Control Earth

In Henry Kissinger’s final book, “Genesis,” the deceased former secretary of state has presented a thought-provoking examination of the role of humans in a future dominated by artificial intelligence.

Written with a former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt, and a longtime Microsoft senior executive, Craig Mundie, the book addresses the challenges and ethical considerations surrounding AI advancements. The authors say mankind should prepare for the day when they are no longer in charge of the planet, having given way to AI.

The rise of AI creating “superhuman” people is a major topic of concern in “Genesis,” the final book by Kissinger, a longtime diplomatic strategist who died last year at age 100.

The authors discuss the potential impact of AI on humanity, predicting a future where AI’s capabilities may surpass human abilities, according to the Washington Times, which procurred an early copy. The prospect raises important questions about the need for humans to consider biological adaptations to keep pace with advanced technologies.

The book explores the concept of “Artificial Humans,” suggesting that humanity must prepare to co-exist with machines that might surpass us as primary planetary actors.

“Biological engineering efforts designed for tighter human fusion with machines are already underway,” they write. “Altering the genetic code of some humans to become superhuman carries with it other moral and evolutionary risks. If AI is responsible for the augmentation of human mental capacity, it could create in humanity a simultaneous biological and psychological reliance on ‘foreign’ intelligence.”

While technological integration is inevitable, the authors advocate for machines to mirror human characteristics rather than making humans more machine-like. This approach aims to preserve human qualities while managing the challenges of integrating diverse and globally varied human cultural norms into machine learning systems.