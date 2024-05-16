Her Icon Gagged, Trump Loyalist Lauren Boebert Appears at Manhattan Courthouse To Fill In the Blanks

‘They may have gagged President Trump,’ Congresswoman Lauren Boebert says. ‘They didn’t gag me. They didn’t gag the rest of us.’

Some of President Trump’s most loyal acolytes in the House are visiting the courtroom where his trial is taking place at Lower Manhattan Thursday in a bid to maneuver around the limited gag order on the former president.

In a tweet Thursday, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert announced that she was at the courtroom, re-tweeting a photo of her inside the courtroom alongside Representatives Matt Gaetz, Anna Pualina Luna, Eli Crane, and Andy Biggs. How she was taking pictures in a courtroom where cell phones are banned was left unexplained.

Mr. Gaetz’s made his own announcement, tweeting a photo of himself standing behind Mr. Trump with the caption “standing back and standing by, Mr. President,” an allusion to Mr. Trump’s instructions to the Proud Boys during a presidential debate in 2020.

In a post Thursday morning, Ms. Boebert indicated that her presence in the courtroom was in order to act as a mouthpiece for the former president, who is under a limited gag order due to his repeated attacks on witnesses in the case and family members of the court staff.

“They may have gagged President Trump,” Ms. Boebert said in a tweet attacking Mr. Trump’s one time fixer, Michael Cohen, who is a key witness in the case, and Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter. “They didn’t gag me. They didn’t gag the rest of us.”

The presence of Mr. Trump’s vassals at the courtroom Thursday is an escalation of a trend that began when senators such as J.D. Vance and Tim Scott — both of whom are being considered as vice presidential candidates — appeared at the courthouse earlier this week to speak on Mr. Trump’s behalf.

“If Trump went away, so would their sham show,” Ms. Boebert posted to social media from the courtroom. “He isn’t going anywhere, and neither are we! Thank you for enduring the onslaught to SAVE AMERICA, Mr. President.”