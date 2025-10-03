The New York Sun

‘Here Comes the Reaper’: Trump Shares AI-Generated Music Video Mocking Democrats, Threatening Federal Jobs

The parody set to Blue Oyster Cult’s classic song depicts Russ Vought as the Grim Reaper and federal workers as zombies.

Via Truth Social
Via Truth Social
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
President Trump is celebrating the potential of mass federal layoffs by posting an AI-generated music video to social media that depicts the head of the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought as the Grim Reaper.

In a late-night Truth Social post, Mr. Trump shared a parody video set to Blue Oyster Cult’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” that depicts Vought stalking through a stormy Capitol Hill in a dark cloak with a scythe in hand.

“Now their time has come. Here the power’s gone,” an AI-generated singer says during the song. “Russ Vought is the reaper. He wields the pen, the funds, and the brain.” 

The parody lyrics taunt Democrats as the video shows infant versions of Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing sombreros and a handlebar mustache — imagery lifted from a doctored video Trump posted to Truth Social earlier this week.

“Here comes the reaper. Dems you babies,” the singer says. “Here comes the reaper. Gonna tie your hands. Here comes the reaper. Won’t be able to fly. Here comes the reaper. Crybaby end your plan.”

Throughout the video, the reaper version of Mr. Vought is seen looming past terrified office workers and zombie-like employees are depicted walking toward an unemployment office on Capitol Hill.

The video also shows Trump in a reaper robe striking a cowbell while Vice President Vance plays drums.

As the government shutdown took effect earlier this week, Mr. Trump said that Democrats gave him an “unprecedented opportunity” to slash the workforce throughout various government agencies.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, he said that he would be meeting with Mr. Vought, who also co-authored “Project 2025” to determine which “Democrat Agencies” would be cut and whether they would be “temporary or permanent.”

“I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity. They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”






PERRY CHIARAMONTE
Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

