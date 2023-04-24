Here’s the Secret to Capitalism

The rule of law — and America’s Constitution — is essential to our prosperity.

Once again, we’re going to talk about political interference with our legal system and, yes, what I regard as sleazy and dirty political tactics. I tend to focus on business, but I think these legal issues are very important to business and free enterprise, so please stay with me on this.

The rule of law is absolutely essential, a bedrock of free-market capitalism. It’s what makes the American system so successful and popular and reliable and hospitable to investors and entrepreneurs in the U.S., and frankly all around the world.

Let me repeat: The rule of law, based on the American Constitution going back 250 years, is the essential bedrock of free-market capitalism. So, to me, any administration — I don’t care, Republican or Democrat — that interferes with the rule of law is undermining our economy, our future prosperity, and frankly confidence in our entire system. That is why we need to report on these matters.

Now, I’m going to connect some dots. It is alleged that Attorney General Garland has deliberately slow-walked the Hunter Biden investigations.

Also a whistleblower, who apparently is a senior guy who is not political, who employs a lawyer who has represented a number of Democrats, has been denied legal protection by Mr. Garland. Let me note, this is an allegation — not yet an evidentiary fact.

Further, the whistleblower is alleging that Mr. Garland refused the request from the Trump-appointed Delaware U.S. attorney, David Weiss, for special counsel protection, and at least two Biden-appointed U.S. attorneys have not cooperated with Mr. Weiss — because Mr. Garland has ordered them to slow-walk the case, or maybe not walk at all.

Numerous legal commentators have noted that the Hunter Biden allegations regarding tax evasion and federal firearm offenses are so straightforward that they should’ve been settled in five days, not five years.

While these are allegations, they have the ring of truth. This whistleblower is going to have his day in court, when he testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee — which will give him proper immunity.

Again, my point is Mr. Garland’s undermining our legal system. Our rule of law. Weaponizing our legal system. Politicizing our legal system. This is so sleazy.

Literally, it’s a dirty trick to protect the president’s son and protect the president — not only from full transparency, but from our entire legal system.

If these sorts of sleazy tactics continue, at some point nobody’s going to invest in the U.S. We’ll be like Latin America. We’ll be like Western Europe. Or, if we let big government get even bigger and even more unlimited, interfering with our legal system, we’ll be like the old Soviet Union, or today’s Venezuela, or even the Chinese Communist Party.

We talk a lot about the economic impact of taxes, and regulations, and government spending, and money printing: It’s all terribly important — for confidence, and for economic prosperity — but the dependable rule of law is probably more important than any of those economic policies.

Literally, it’s what makes America great.

Congressman Jim Jordan in his Judiciary hearings has unearthed a dirty-tricks operation led by Secretary Blinken during the 2020 campaign to protect Joe Biden in the second debate and later.

Mr. Blinken and a former deputy CIA director, Mike Morell, and their gang of 51 spies is a despicable political dirty trick. Mr. Blinken should not be in his position.

Yet how different are the actions of Attorney General Garland? Isn’t his slow-walking another political dirty trick? Doesn’t it undermine the rule of law, and the Constitution itself? Won’t a million future investment decisions bypass America because our legal system looks to be unreliable? Hence economic damage? Hence undermining economic prosperity?

That’s why a business reporter has to cover these stories. Save America. Protect our legal system.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.