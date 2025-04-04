Hero Rat Sets Record for Detecting More Than 100 Landmines

‘Ronin’ has officially made it into the Guinness World Records for his life-saving work.

He’s a working sniff. A busy and highly trained rat has set a new world record after using his nose to find 109 landmines.

Ronin, an African giant pouched rat, has been hunting landmines in Cambodia since August 2021. The country has an estimated 4 to 6 million abandoned landmines after decades of conflict. Landmines are blamed for 20,000 deaths in the country since 1979.

Guinness World Records awarded Ronin the title for passing Magawa, who identified 71 landmines and 38 unexploded ordnances during five years of service. Ronin is only five years old and could have two or more years of detection work ahead of him, according to Apopo, the charity that trained him.

“The life-changing results of APOPO’s HeroRATs, their handlers and all the people involved with training and caring for these incredible animals is a revelatory example of the good that can be achieved when humans and animals work together,” Guinness World Records’ managing editor Adam Millward said.

The announcement of Ronin’s record coincides with World Rat Day and International Mine Awareness Day.

Ronin was born and raised at APOPO’s Training Center in Tanzania. From a young age, he was introduced to clicker training, where he learned to associate the sound of a click with a tasty treat like bananas or peanuts.

The charity says the reward-based system motivates Ronin to identify the scent of explosives accurately. His training also involves working systematically within a grid pattern attached to a line, indicating landmines by scratching at the ground. Ronin and the other rats in the program don’t weigh enough to trigger the mines.

“He’s not just an asset; he’s a valued partner and colleague,” Ronin’s handler, Phanny, said.

Ronin’s work is important but there’s more to his day. He works for 30 minutes a day, in the cool early morning hours, and spends the rest of the day relaxing and playing.

When he starts showing signs of slowing down in his work, Ronin will “retire” to live out his golden years in comfort.

Apopo, a Belgian non-profit, has trained landmine-detecting rats for more than 25 years.

“Our HeroRATs are not just workers; they are cherished members of our team. Ensuring their well-being, both during and after their working lives, is our absolute priority,” APOPO animal welfare officer Pendo Msegu said.