Hollywood Legend Rob Reiner and Wife Found Dead by Daughter in What Police are Investigating as Double Murder

The acclaimed filmmaker and actor whose six-decade career produced some of Hollywood’s most beloved films, Rob Reiner, died Sunday at his Los Angeles home alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in an apparent double murder.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported finding a man and woman, approximately 78 and 68 years old, deceased inside the mansion on Chadbourne Avenue at Brentwood. A source close to the family confirmed to NBC4 Los Angeles that the pair were Mr. Reiner and his wife, both of whom had apparent stab wounds.

The couple were found inside their home by their daughter Romy some time before 3:30 p.m., according to People Magazine.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the Reiner family said in a statement.

Multiple sources also confirmed to People Magazine that the couple’s son, Nick, has long struggled with drug addiction, which left him in long stints of homelessness. His bouts with addiction later became the basis for the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie which he co-wrote with his father.

“Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family,” the younger Mr. Reiner told PEOPLE during a 2015 interview.

Reiner, who also directed the film, recounted the difficulties “dredged” up during its production in an interview with the Los Angeles Times the same year.

“It was very, very hard going through it the first time, with these painful and difficult highs and lows,” he said at the time. “And then making the movie dredged it all up again.”

Los Angeles Police Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters Sunday night that authorities were conducting an investigation but would not identify the victims pending the county coroner’s release of that information. Hamilton said no suspect had been identified and no arrests had been made. Investigators were working to obtain a search warrant to enter the residence, he said, adding that the investigation would be handled by the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division.

“Before we do anything here, we have to get a search warrant because there are issues regarding standing at this residence,” he said. “So as long as those legal requirements are met, we can continue the investigation.”