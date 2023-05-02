Hollywood Writers on Strike After Studios Reject Their Demands, Threatening Television, Movie Production for Coming Months

The longest strike by unionized writers in American history was between 2007 and 2008, and lasted more than 100 days.

The Writers Guild of America has begun a strike after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, raising the prospects of a lengthy drought when it comes to new television and movies, and possibly a strike by an even larger Hollywood union.

The disagreements between writers and producers are varied, ranging from residual payments to writers to staffing requirements and salary increases. The writers say that the era of streaming on platforms such as Netflix and Hulu has allowed production companies to separate writers from directors and actors, leading to diminished artistic product and less collaboration.

According to a report from the WGA, writers’ salaries have declined by as much as 24 percent in recent years due, in part, to the shorter work periods on streaming shows.

In a statement to NBC News, the WGA said that the behavior of production “has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing.”

Many of the entertainment world’s most famous faces voiced their support for the WGA at the Met Gala on Monday evening. The creator, head writer, and star of “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson — who herself is a member of the guild — said she hopes they are “able to rectify this, whatever that means.” TV host Jimmy Fallon said he is “nothing” without his writing staff and hopes they get what they deserve. Actor Amanda Seyfried dropped an expletive to describe how poorly the writers have been treated.

The most immediate impact of the strike will be noticed on Tuesday, with some of America’s late night talk shows airing reruns with the writing rooms empty, and it is unclear if “Saturday Night Live” will return this coming weekend. One of the late night hosts, Seth Meyers, told viewers that he was proud of his staff and reminded them that he was once a young writer at “Saturday Night Live.”

“No one is entitled to a job in show business,” the comedian said during his show on Monday night. “But for those people who have a job in show business, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it’s a very reasonable demand that is being set out by the guild, and I support those demands.”

Previous WGA strikes had tangible effects on America’s entertainment diet. During a 1988 strike by the WGA, programs like “Cops” and “America’s Most Wanted” became wildly popular after networks turned to unscripted reality shows to fill their primetime hours. Another show launched at the time, “Celebrity Apprentice,” introduced Donald Trump to millions of Americans.

The longest strike by unionized writers in American history was between 2007 and 2008, and lasted more than 100 days. Daniel Craig’s second film in the James Bond series, “Quantum of Solace,” was nearly derailed by that strike. In a 2011 interview, he said the movie “had the bare bones of a script and then there was a writers’ strike and there was nothing we could do. We couldn’t employ a writer to finish it.”

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is set to begin negotiations with the AMPTP — the group representing studios and producers — next month. The two groups must reach consensus before the June 30 deadline, when the entertainers’ contract expires. It will be the first contract negotiation between the two groups since the “Nanny” star Fran Drescher took over as president of SAG–AFTRA in 2021.

Ms. Drescher is the most avowedly left-wing president of the union since Ed Asner, who fought hard to keep employees’ healthcare benefit income thresholds at lower levels and increase the residual payments. Ms. Drescher’s past railing against big business and capitalism could signal a militant standoff between her union and the producers in the coming months.