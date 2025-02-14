Homan Appears To Threaten Adams on Live TV If He Does Not Follow Through on Deportation ‘Agreement’

‘If he doesn’t come through, I’ll be back in New York City, and we won’t be sitting on the couch, I’ll be sitting in his office …’

The Trump administration’s border tsar, Tom Homan, seemingly threatened Mayor Adams on live TV if he failed to follow through with an “agreement.”

Messrs. Homan and Adams appeared on Fox News Friday morning and discussed the Trump administration’s deportation operations. The interview comes as allegations have been swirling that the mayor made a deal with the administration to cooperate on immigration matters in exchange for the Justice Department dismissing federal corruption charges against him.

Mr. Homan did not help tamp down the allegations, as he said Mr. Adams had struck some agreement regarding deportations and offered a warning if the mayor did not follow through.

“If he doesn’t come through, I’ll be back in New York City, and we won’t be sitting on the couch, I’ll be sitting in his office … saying, ‘Where the hell is the agreement we came to?’”

Mr. Adams laughed and said, “I want ICE to deliver … We’re going to deliver for the safety of the people of this city.”

The White House did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment about Mr. Homan’s warning by the time of publication.

During the same interview, Mr. Adams said he wants the City Council to amend the existing sanctuary laws to make it easier for the NYPD to cooperate with ICE.

“I believe the federal government should pursue dangerous criminals, including undocumented individuals, as our city’s local laws have long stated only through criminal enforcement actions,” he said. “Our laws can be strengthened, however, to more effectively go after those who are dangerous criminals who are here illegally.”

After a meeting with Mr. Homan on Thursday, the mayor said he would issue an executive order to let ICE operate in the Rikers Island jail complex.

Mr. Adams made headlines over the last few years as he repeatedly criticized the Biden administration for its handling of the influx of migrants. However, his decisions to meet with President Trump and Mr. Homan and his apparent eagerness to work with the administration as other Democratic leaders are trying to find ways to resist deportation efforts have helped fuel speculations about his motivations.

The resignation of the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon, due to the Justice Department’s request to dismiss the case poured even more fire on speculation about Mr. Adams. Ms. Sassoon said in a letter to Attorney General Bondi, which was obtained by The Hill, that Mr. Adams’ attorneys “repeatedly urged what amounted to a quid pro quo, indicating that Adams would be in a position to assist with the Department’s enforcement priorities only if the indictment were dismissed.

The deputy New York Senate majority leader, Mike Gianaris, suggested in a post on X on Friday that Mr. Adams is “clearly compromised” and allowing New York City to be turned into “an annex of the Trump administration.”

“[He] can no longer be considered the legitimate leader of our city. He must step down or be removed,” Mr. Gianaris said.

In a post on the liberal alternative to X, Blueksy, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “Adams must be removed. The city cannot sustain being governed for nearly a year by a Mayor who is being coerced by Trump admin in order to escape charges.”

“This corruption poses a real threat to the people of the city. He should have resigned a while ago, but will not. So it’s time for him to go,” she added.

The lieutenant governor of New York, Antonio Delgado, became the highest-ranking state official to call for Mr. Adams’ resignation when he posted on X, “New York City deserves a Mayor accountable to the people, not beholden to the President. Mayor Adams should step down.”

A spokesperson for Governor Hochul told the New York Post, “Lieutenant Governor Delgado does not now and has not ever spoken on behalf of this administration.”

However, during an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Ms. Hochul did not rule out the possibility she would exercise her power to remove Mr. Adams.

“The allegations are extremely concerning and serious, but I cannot, as the governor of this state, have a knee-jerk, politically motivated reaction like a lot of other people are saying right now,” Ms. Hochul said. “I have to do what’s smart, what’s right and I’m consulting with other leaders in government at this time.”

Mr. Adams denied that he struck such a deal and called the allegations of a “quid pro quo” deal “silly” during his interview on Friday. He also said it would be a crime to strike such a deal.

The Justice Department is seeking to dismiss the case without prejudice, which means prosecutors could bring the charges again.