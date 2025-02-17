Homan to AOC: Helping Illegals Evade Law Enforcement Is ‘a Felony’

The border tsar says he will ask the Justice Department to weigh in on the New York Democrat’s actions.

Border tsar Tom Homan has issued a stern warning to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: If you help illegal aliens dodge the law, you’re committing a felony.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s office last week hosted a webinar that featured a guide titled “Know Your Rights in Case of ICE.” The guide instructed foreigners in America illegally not to open their doors to federal officials unless they show a warrant.

“What she needs to do is read the statutes enacted by Congress … because it’s a crime to enter this country illegally,” Mr. Homan said on this week’s Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“Not only that, but when you harbor and conceal and impede law enforcement, that’s a felony. What she’s doing, she says she’s educating everybody on their constitutional rights, and we all know they’ve got constitutional rights, but what she’s really doing … she’s trying to teach them how to evade law enforcement,” he said.

In another appearance on CNN, Mr. Homan said he will ask the Justice Department to investigate whether the New York Democrat was “crossing the line” with her event.

“I’m suggesting that I would ask the Department of Justice, where’s that line on [law-enforcement] impediment, right?” Mr. Homan said on “State of the Union.” “That’s a broad statute.”

“You can call it ‘know your rights’ all you want,” he said of the webinar. “I think it’s more about how they evade law enforcement not to get arrested, even though there’s a federal warrant for your arrest, how they evade that, rather than ‘know your rights.’ “

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez fired back in a post on X, saying Mr. Homan needs to “learn how to read,” and should start with the U.S. Constitution.

That prompted Mr. Homan to suggest his own reading list, urging Ms. Ocasio-Cortez to peruse Title 8 USC 1324 and 8 USC 1325, “statutes enacted by Congress, of which she is a part of.”

“It’s not OK to be in the U.S. illegally. It’s a violation of federal law to enter this country illegally. It is not OK to assist those in the U.S. illegally in furtherance of their illegal entry and unlawful presence. I thought I educated her on this several years ago during congressional testimony,” he said, referring to a famed clash he had with her in the first Trump term.

“She obviously believes that we should not enforce laws enacted by Congress. By working against ICE, she is putting those that committed a crime entering this country illegally and those that committed asylum fraud and those who ignored a federal court order of deportation over those that enforce our laws and risk their lives every day trying to keep our communities safe,” he said.

The congresswoman did not appear in the webinar but did upload tips to Instagram, as well as posters printed in both English and Spanish. In her posts, she told her nearly 13 million followers to print out the posters and “tape them up in your workplace or keep them by your door.”

“So if ICE comes to your workplace or home, whether you are a citizen or noncitizen — YOU can defend your community and our constitution by exercising your right,” she wrote.

Mr. Homan said she is going too far. “Let’s hope she’s not educating the next person who gets out and murders a young college student in Georgia…” he said on Fox, referring to 22-year-old Laken Riley, who was murdered by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan who was previously arrested by federal authorities after illegally entering the U.S. “She can call it education all she wants. But we all know it’s about evading law enforcement.”

Yet Ms. Ocasio-Cortez declared she is not breaking the law. “I am glad Mr. Homan is checking with the Department of Justice to familiarize himself with the limits of his agency’s authority in entering the homes of everyday Americans without a warrant. And I am proud to offer civil education to everyday Americans to ensure ICE’s compliance with the law, given the numerous reports of agents providing incorrect paperwork in their attempts to enter and search private homes.”

“Since Mr. Homan seems to be vaguely familiar with U.S. immigration law, we also remind him that according to Congressional statute, becoming undocumented in the United States is a civil offense and not a criminal one. I look forward to continuing our work in ensuring the safety of everyday New Yorkers while keeping families together,” she said.

The border tsar took to X on Monday to crow about the administration’s success at cracking down on the border.

“In the last 24 hours the U.S. Border Patrol has encountered a total of 229 aliens across the entire southwest border. That is down from a high of over 11,000 a day under Biden. I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984, and I don’t remember the numbers ever being that low. President Trump promised a secure border and he is delivering,” he posted.