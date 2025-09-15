‘How ugly — such demonization is inspiring violence against our ICE law enforcement,’ a Homeland Security official says of actress Heidi Einbinder’s acceptance speech.

Homeland Security Official Slaps Back at Actress Who Said 'F*** ICE' At Emmy Awards Sept. 15, 2025 03:38 PM ET

The Department of Homeland Security is accusing a Hollywood actress of fomenting violence toward federal authorities after her political statement at the Emmys earned her wild applause from the Hollywood audience.

“Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder used her acceptance speech at the awards show Sunday night to criticize U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She also referenced the ongoing conflict in Gaza and gave a shoutout to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Go birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine. Thank you,” said the winner of the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The remarks were partially bleeped on the broadcast.

On Monday, the assistant secretary for Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, called Ms. Einbinder’s remarks dangerous.

“How ugly — such demonization is inspiring violence against our ICE law enforcement who are facing a 1,000 percent increase in assaults against them,” she told TMZ.

“As this woman fans the flames of hatred, our brave law enforcement will continue enforcing the rule of law and protecting Americans,” she said.

Backstage after the ceremony, Ms. Einbinder, who is Jewish, elaborated on her comments. “I thought it was important to talk about Palestine because it’s an issue that’s very dear to my heart,” she told reporters. “I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza, to provide care for pregnant women and for school children to create schools in the refugee camps.”

She also distinguished between her faith and the nation of Israel. “I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel,” she said. “Because our religion and our culture is such an important and longstanding institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state.”

In a twist, a Hamas organization praised Ms. Einbinder’s acceptance speech — while censoring out her bare shoulders and cleavage in photos. The Quds News Network’s social media feed completely blurred the Jewish star’s upper body, including the pin she wore in support of Palestinians.

The irony was not lost on social media users.

“Hey Hannah, The people you scream on behalf of think so little of your rights as a woman that they CENSOR your entire upper body. Are you proud of yourself?” wrote Iranian-Jewish influencer Nioh Berg.

“The Palestinian youth network blurring Hannah Einbinder’s exposed skin reveals much about where this love-in between the left and Islamists ends,” wrote British activist Heidi Bachram, whose in-laws were killed on October 7, 2023.

The actress’s on-stage comments were part of a broader trend of political expression at the event. Ms. Einbinder recently joined more than 1,200 others in signing a pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions. She clarified the pledge’s intent backstage, noting its focus on institutions rather than individuals.

“Boycotting is an effective tool to create pressure on the powers that be to meet the moment,” she said. “The film workers for Palestine boycott does not boycott individuals, it only boycotts institutions that are directly complicit in the genocide. So, it’s important to me, and I think it’s an important measure, and so I was happy to be a part of it.”

Other attendees also made statements regarding the conflict. Ms. Einbinder’s “Hacks” co-star Meg Stalter carried a purse that read “CEASE FIRE!”, while actor Javier Bardem wore a kaffiyeh on the red carpet.