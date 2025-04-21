Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Falls Victim to Brazen Purse Snatching at DC Restaurant

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was the victim of a purse snatching while dining at a restaurant at Washington, DC, on Easter Sunday.

The sticky-fingered bandit was caught on security camera footage grabbing Ms. Noem’s bag and making off with her driver’s license, medication, apartment keys, identification like her passport and DHS access badge, as well as blank checks and nearly $3,000 in cash, according to a report from CNN.

The Secret Service, which provides security for Ms. Noem, reviewed the footage at the unnamed restaurant and saw an unidentified white male, who was wearing a medical mask, walk near her table and grab the bag before fleeing the establishment.

It was not immediately known if the bandit was aware of the large amount of cash in her purse before he snatched it.

Law enforcement officials familiar with the incident tell CNN that the Secret Service has launched an investigation and will try to trace down the unauthorized use of her checks and credit cards.

Since assuming her position as the head of Homeland Security and ICE, Ms. Noem has gone viral with multiple videos in which she joins officers of various raids, earning her the moniker “ICE Barbie” for the glammed-out photo ops.

Her hands-on approach has begun to raise the ire of many, including among Republican ranks.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Ms. Noem’s hands-on approach is “rankling ICE officials” along with others in the Trump Administration and is seen by some in the department as taking on more of a chief spokeswoman role than that of a traditional secretary.

It was also reported by the newspaper that she and Tom Homan have a tense relationship. Ms. Noem was allegedly annoyed by comments made by Mr. Homan on multiple television appearances where he suggested that he was the one in charge of deportation efforts.