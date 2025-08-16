Homeschooling Reaches Historic Highs, Reflecting Broader Family Values

The move is driven not only by curriculum concerns, but ideological dissatisfaction and a desire for tighter parental control over content and values.

Homeschooling is no longer a fringe alternative. From Missouri to Minnesota to New York, Washington, DC and Florida, more families than ever are pulling their children out of traditional schools — a shift driven not just by curriculum concerns, but by a broader reimagining of family life, parental roles, and educational autonomy.

The trend has continued well beyond Covid — from 2.8 percent of United States students in 2019 to nearly five percent by 2024 — driven not only by ideological dissatisfaction, curriculum concerns, and a desire for tighter parental control over content and values, but also by a cultural and political shift in the way family life is regarded in America.

“Homeschooling offers flexibility, customization, and deeper relational connections within the family. Politics don’t drive homeschooling — it’s driven by parents who want more for their children than the current system offers,” content producer at Focus on the Family, Rhonda Robinson, who homeschooled her nine children, tells the New York Sun.

She sees the popularity not as a means to “recreate a nostalgic idea of the 1950s,” but as a “rethinking what childhood, learning, and family life can look like in today’s world.”

Homeschooling as a Lifestyle — and a Statement

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics estimates that more than 3.7 million children are now educated at home, primarily by mothers, up dramatically from pre-pandemic numbers. New York’s homeschooling rates have jumped 178 percent over the past decade, second only to the growth in the nation’s capital.

“Even years after the pandemic, families are still voting with their feet. Parents got a look inside the classroom during COVID, and many decided they could do better — or at least find something better,” a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Robert Pondiscio, tells the Sun.

“Add in the rapid growth of microschools, online curricula, and education savings accounts, and homeschooling has become far more accessible than it once was. It’s also become solidly mainstream.”

From suburban enclaves to social media circles, traditional motherhood is being recast not as a fallback, but as a purposeful and even aspirational lifestyle, one to be treasured and valued.

“Before the pandemic, homeschoolers were seen as ‘different.’ But suddenly, everyone was homeschooling — and people realized it’s hard. Now, homeschooling moms are being recognized,” Washington DC-based homeschool advocate, LaNissir James, who homeschooled her seven children, tells the Sun. “People say, ‘wow, you’re raising the next generation,’ because they’ve seen the difference it makes.”

A new federal tax provision — informally referred to as President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” — has expanded the use of 529 education savings accounts, allowing families to make tax-free withdrawals for a wider range of K–12 expenses, including homeschooling materials and online programs.

The Trump administration has also previewed future family policy proposals that move away from gender-neutral language, emphasizing what it calls the “unique and indispensable” role of mothers in child-rearing and education.

While the push has energized conservative voters who favor traditional family structures, it has also drawn criticism from opponents who see such messaging as sidelining working women and eroding pluralism in education policy.

“What we’re seeing isn’t a sweeping return to one set of roles, but rather a growing freedom to choose what works for each family. For some, that looks like one parent stepping back from a career to invest more deeply in their children’s education, and all aspects of their upbringing,” Ms. Robinson explained.

“For others, it means both parents working while homeschooling collaboratively, or grandparents stepping into the home educator’s role. It’s not about fitting into a mold — it’s about rewriting the script.”

While she underscored that “there are sacrifices, like delayed career advancement or reduced income,” these are typically “temporary and intentional trade-offs for something they believe is more valuable in the long run.”

“Families today are recognizing that caregiving and career-building aren’t mutually exclusive forms of success,” Ms. Robinson said.

From Curriculum Battles to Safety Fears: Why Parents Opt Out

Of course, there are a multitude of reasons beyond the aspirational for a parent to educate their children at home.

A significant number of homeschooling families cite moral or religious instruction as a primary motivator, alongside opposition to what they view as politicized or inappropriate materials in public schools. Others point to rising concerns about classroom safety, bullying, and gender ideology as reasons for opting out of the traditional school system.

Some underscore the lack of funding for public schools, in particular the lack of support and resources for those with developmental challenges.

For writer and mother-of-six Bethany Mandel, who started her homeschooling journey with her eldest in 2019, the schools near them in the DC area “didn’t align with our moral or ideological compass.”

“A lot of homeschoolers say if you involve the government, you’re inviting oversight into your home, and they don’t want that,” she said.

Despite the responsibilities as a mother and educator, Ms. Mandel hasn’t surrendered her career.

“It’s always a juggle. Some balls drop. I try not to take on more than I can handle work-wise and stay as organized as I can with the kids,” she noted. “But it’s not easy. Anyone who says moms can ‘have it all’ is lying to you.”

Others even point to a rejection of Mr. Trump’s policies as a motivator to homeschool their children—a way to identify as a progressive and reject the overall turn against diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Continued iterations of culture wars issues post-pandemic, like book banning around issues of diversity, have sustained and grown this new wave of homeschooling,” Sociologist and author of Playing to Win: Raising Children in a Competitive Culture, Hilary Levey Friedman, tells the Sun.

New data also shows that homeschooling is becoming more hybridized. More than a third of homeschool families now rely on public schools in some capacity — accessing testing, extracurricular activities, and supplemental courses. This blend of public resources and private instruction has made homeschooling more accessible and attractive to a broader swath of American families.

Yet this shift, some say, is less about reviving traditional roles and more about recognizing how family structure shapes student success.

Mr. Pondiscio also stressed that the issue is not necessarily about a regression to “traditional” household roles, but hinges on the notion that “research shows what should be uncontroversial: family structure matters enormously to student outcomes.”

“Increased parental engagement, including when one parent is at home, can be a clear benefit for kids,” he said.

A Movement with Critics — and Consequences

Despite the enthusiasm, the movement toward stay-at-home motherhood and homeschooling is not without its critics. Advocates for working women argue that glorifying traditional roles can mask economic and structural inequalities.

Not all families can afford to live on a single income, and critics warn that such policies risk sidelining women’s participation in the labor force without addressing broader affordability issues such as housing, healthcare, or childcare costs.

According to Ms. Friedman, “in this new wave, single-parents may be excluded for more ideological reasons, but it certainly prices out lower-income families in terms of existing on one parent’s income.”

“Even if the decision for one parent to stay home is financially prudent, lower-income families may struggle to provide curriculum resources for their children, including technology and textbooks,” she said.

Some homeschooling mothers, however, don’t see it that way.

“Homeschooling is now available to anyone. You can start simple — use your public library, piece together materials, or invest in full college-bound curricula,” said Ms. James. “There’s definitely more flexibility now for families to make it work on their budget and time.”

Critics also point to gaps in academic oversight and accountability. While many homeschool families provide high-quality education, some states require minimal reporting or regulation, raising fears that children in less attentive households may fall through the cracks.

Experts also caution that homeschooled children may lack access to crucial developmental opportunities, including peer socialization, exposure to diverse perspectives, and early intervention for learning challenges.

Even the Coalition for Responsible Home Education cautions that homeschooling can be used to conceal abuse “or make truancy problems go away.”

There is also concern that the Trump administration’s emphasis on school choice and private alternatives could further erode public school funding. As more families opt out of the system and education dollars become portable, under-resourced districts may struggle to maintain essential services.

Still, the cultural pull of traditional family life continues to gain ground, particularly among younger conservative women who reject mainstream feminist messaging. For many, staying home with children is not a limitation, but a lifestyle choice — an act of agency rooted in values rather than necessity.

“While public education plays a vital role in our society, a one-size-fits-all model doesn’t meet the needs of every child — or every family,” Ms. Robinson said. “Supporting private or home-based education doesn’t mean abandoning public schools. It means acknowledging that parents should have the freedom to direct their child’s education in the way that serves them best.”

Managing director of policy firm Nestpoint Associates, John Thomas, concurred.

“For many women, staying home is empowering — a chance to shape their kids’ futures directly,” he tells the Sun. “Choice is key — nobody should feel pressured to step back from their dreams. Not all women want traditional roles, and societal expectations could limit career aspirations. Financial dependence risks economic vulnerability in divorce or hardship. Bottom line is that women deserve options, not mandates.”