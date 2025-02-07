Hoop Fans Unimpressed by Kamala Harris at Los Angeles Lakers Game for Date Night With Husband

‘Kamala went to a Lakers game, and barely anyone in the crowd even noticed,’ said a post on the ‘Libs of TikTok’ account.

In one of her first public appearances since losing the presidential election, former Vice President Harris attended Thursday night’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors with her husband in tow — and barely drew a reaction from the crowd.

Video of she and husband, Doug Emhoff, walking up to their seats in the 58th row shortly before tipoff of the matchup between the two NBA rivals, went viral on social media, with users commenting on how she showed up with little to no fanfare.

Kamala Harris went to the Lakers game and nobody there cared pic.twitter.com/U0gTvDl49S — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2025 Kamala Harris and husband, Doug Emhoff, get very little reaction at the Lakers vs. Warriors basketball game Thursday night. Via X.

The couple went virtually unnoticed as they walked to their seats in front of the broadcast booth; both were seen giving a quick wave to someone off-camera.

“Kamala Harris is at the Lakers vs. Warriors basketball game right now, and no one there even cares. Who exactly is she waving at?” asked one user on X, who posted a video of their arrival at the game.

“Kamala went to a Lakers game, and barely anyone in the crowd even noticed,” was posted by the popular “Libs of TikTok” account.

Ms. Harris and her husband are seen in the video making their way to their seats as the crowd seated around them barely turns around to take a look at the former presidential candidate. “Kamala Harris doesn’t move the crowd an inch while attending the LA Lakers game,” wrote Conservative commentator Owen Shroyer on X.

Kamala Harris is at the Lakers Warriors game in like row 58. Should’ve saved some of that money. @KamalaHarris @DouglasEmhoff



lol. What a world.

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6pKLkl5R2y — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) February 7, 2025 Kamala Harris and husband, Doug Emhoff, apparently were sitting in the cheap seats. Via X.

Since leaving Washington, Ms. Harris has returned to her home in California and made sporadic public appearances. She visited a fire station to meet and thank firefighters for fighting the spate of devastating wildfires that plagued Los Angeles and volunteered with World Central Kitchen to distribute food to communities ravaged by flames.

At one point during a televised airing of Thursday’s game on TNT, the camera focused on Ms. Harris and Mr. Emhoff sitting in their seats with commentators weighing in.

“I’ve got to tell you, Brian. I’m a big Kamala Harris fan, but I wish she wasn’t here tonight,” Stan Van Gundy said to his broadcast partner Brian Thompson, seemingly referring to how she was in attendance because she hadn’t beat Donald Trump.

“She probably feels the same, Stan,” Mr. Thompson said in response.