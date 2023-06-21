House Censure of Democrat Adam Schiff for ‘Dishonesty and Dishonor’ Clears Procedural Hurdle With Final Vote Expected Late Wednesday

‘You honor me with your enmity,’ says the coast Congressman, and prospective candidate for Senate, as the measure moves forward.

The former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Adam Schiff, will likely be censured Wednesday evening after a majority of his colleagues voted to advance the measure Wednesday afternoon. In total, the House voted to advance the censure resolution to a final vote by a margin of 218 to 208, with multiple House members missing the vote.

The resolution was first introduced by Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus and close ally of President Trump. A vote was held on Ms. Luna’s censure motion on June 14, but failed because she had attached a $16 million fine to the resolution which many of her Republican colleagues felt was either gratuitous or unconstitutional. After removing the fine, Ms. Luna’s censure resolution passed the chamber.

“As chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff launched an all out political campaign built on baseless distortions against a sitting U.S. president at the expense of every single citizen in this country and the honor of the House of Representatives,” Ms. Luna said on the House floor Wednesday, adding that the censure was “a clear vote between right and wrong.”

The resolution, if passed, would direct the House Ethics Committee to investigate Mr. Schiff for “falsehoods, misrepresentations and abuses of sensitive information.”

Ms. Luna said she filed the resolution in response to Mr. Schiff’s conduct during the first impeachment of Mr. Trump as well as the Coast congressman’s insistence that the Trump campaign had colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. The resolution further accuses him of acting “dishonestly and dishonorably.”

Mr. Schiff ardently defended himself during a speech on the House floor Wednesday afternoon. “To my Republican colleagues who introduced this resolution, I thank you,” Mr. Schiff said. “You honor me with your enmity. You flatter me with this falsehood.”

Mr. Schiff added: “You, who are the authors of a big lie about the last election, must condemn the truth-tellers and I stand proudly before you. Your words tell me that I have been effective in the defense of our democracy and I am grateful.” He said that he would wear the “partisan vote as a badge of honor.”

Mr. Schiff, who is running to replace Senator Feinstein and has the endorsement of Speaker Pelosi, could benefit from the anger directed at him by his Republican colleagues. When the first censure motion failed on June 14, Mr. Schiff sent out a number of fundraising emails making hay of the GOP effort to condemn him.

The ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, Congressman Jamie Raskin, denounced the vote on Wednesday, calling the Republican Party an “authoritarian cult.”

“The GOP simply has no ideas for our economy, no ideas for our country, and no ideas for our people,” Mr. Raskin said on the House floor. “But is on an embarrassing revenge tour on behalf of Donald Trump, who treats them like a ventriloquist dummy.”

Censure motions in the House are rare, with only two other members being censured in the 21st century — a Republican congressman, Paul Gosar, in 2021 for posting a cartoon video on Twitter showing the fictional murder of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a Democratic congressman, Charles Rangel, in 2010 for tax evasion and other financial violations.

Before that, two members were censured in 1983 for engaging in sexual relationships with minors.