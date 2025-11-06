House Democrats Ask Andrew Mountbatten Windsor To Sit for Interview About Relationship with Epstein, Maxwell

The brother of King Charles III was recently stripped of his royal titles and privileges as a result of allegations of sexually abusing a minor.

Democrats in Congress are demanding that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor — formerly known as Prince Andrew, Duke of York — agree to testify before the Oversight Committee about his relationship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Mr. Windsor was recently stripped of his royal titles and privileges by his brother, King Charles III.

Mr. Windsor has kept a low profile for the last six years, since Epstein was arrested on separate charges related to alleged sexual abuse of children. His interview with the BBC’s “Newsnight” in 2019, in which he described his friendship with Epstein, is widely considered to be one of the most disastrous press performances in modern history.

On Thursday, House Democrats on the Oversight Committee wrote a letter to Mr. Windsor asking that he submit to a closed-door interview with the panel.

“Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr. Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation. In the interest of justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, we request that you cooperate with the Committee’s investigation by sitting for a transcribed interview with the Committee,” the lawmakers wrote.

Democrats say that Mr. Windsor could provide invaluable insight into Epstein’s and Ms. Maxwell’s criminal enterprise, including the sex trafficking of minors, Epstein’s relationship with other powerful individuals, and the financial transactions that made Epstein incredibly wealthy.

“The Committee requests that you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with the Committee and provide insight into the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators. Due to the urgency and gravity of this matter, we ask that you provide a response to the Committee’s interest by November 20, 2025,” Democrats write.

Lawmakers specifically cite allegations that Mr. Windsor raped Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old and he was in his 40s. He has denied those allegations.

Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year at her home in Australia, though a posthumous memoir states that she feared retribution from the royal family as a result of the public allegations she levied against the then-Duke of York.

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022, Mr. Windsor — as the queen’s child and a then-high-ranking member of the royal family — was required to walk alongside her casket. At multiple points, spectators yelled at Mr. Windsor about the allegations of raping Giuffre.

In a statement released Thursday, the Democrats on the Oversight Committee said their interview with Mr. Windsor would include seeking “information on Epstein’s operations, network, and associates based on the men’s longstanding and well-documented friendship.”

“Rich and powerful men have evaded justice for far too long. Now, former Prince Andrew has the opportunity to come clean and provide justice for the survivors,” the top Democrat on the panel, Congressman Robert Garcia, said in a statement.

The chairman of the committee, Congressman James Comer, told reporters last month that it would be difficult to subpoena Mr. Windsor because he is a foreign national.

“We tried to do some foreign subpoenas in the Biden investigation, so we’re pretty much limited to the United States, but we’ll see how that plays out,” Mr. Comer said in October. “We don’t have authority over foreign countries.”

The congressional probe into Epstein and his network will only heat up once the government re-opens, whenever that may be. Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva, who won a special election for a House seat in September, has promised to sign a discharge petition which could force the Justice Department to disclose all records related to Epstein and Maxwell.

Mr. Comer, too, has assured his colleagues that he is pushing forward with the bipartisan Oversight Committee investigation. He is seeking testimony from Maxwell herself, who is now serving her 20-year prison sentence at a minimum security prison in Texas.