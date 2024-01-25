House Expands Probe Into Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Matt Gaetz

‘It’s great to see the Ethics Committee has interests beyond trading stocks,’ Congressman Gaetz tells ABC News of the probe.

The House Ethics Committee is expanding its investigation into Congressman Matt Gaetz over allegedly having sexual relations with a then 17-year-old girl.

CNN reports that the House Committee on Ethics has contacted a woman with whom Mr. Gaetz allegedly maintained sexual relations with when she was a minor, as well as the Department of Justice.

Mr. Gaetz was the subject of a Justice Department investigation that ended last February with no charges being filed. The investigation stemmed from allegations that Mr. Gaetz had paid a minor to travel to him or paid her to have sex with him in 2018. Mr. Gaetz has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Mr. Gaetz allegedly paid an associate and former tax collector, Joel Greenberg, who then paid the girl. Greenberg pleaded guilty to an array of charges, including sex trafficking a minor in 2021, which was seen as an ominous sign for Mr. Gaetz. Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2022.

While the Justice Department investigation closed with no charges, the Ethics Committee investigation, which began in 2021, continued throughout the change in leadership in the House.

Mr. Gaetz, in a statement to ABC News responding to the recent report, said that “It’s great to see the Ethics Committee has interests beyond trading stocks. They seem to be quite the unusual whales.”