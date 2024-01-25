The New York Sun

Join
Politics

House Expands Probe Into Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Matt Gaetz

‘It’s great to see the Ethics Committee has interests beyond trading stocks,’ Congressman Gaetz tells ABC News of the probe.

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Congressman Matt Gaetz on Capitol Hill. AP/Jacquelyn Martin
RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

The House Ethics Committee is expanding its investigation into Congressman Matt Gaetz over allegedly having sexual relations with a then 17-year-old girl.

CNN reports that the House Committee on Ethics has contacted a woman with whom Mr. Gaetz allegedly maintained sexual relations with when she was a minor, as well as the Department of Justice.

Mr. Gaetz was the subject of a Justice Department investigation that ended last February with no charges being filed. The investigation stemmed from allegations that Mr. Gaetz had paid a minor to travel to him or paid her to have sex with him in 2018. Mr. Gaetz has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Mr. Gaetz allegedly paid an associate and former tax collector, Joel Greenberg, who then paid the girl. Greenberg pleaded guilty to an array of charges, including sex trafficking a minor in 2021, which was seen as an ominous sign for Mr. Gaetz. Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2022.

While the Justice Department investigation closed with no charges, the Ethics Committee investigation, which began in 2021, continued throughout the change in leadership in the House.

Mr. Gaetz, in a statement to ABC News responding to the recent report, said that “It’s great to see the Ethics Committee has interests beyond trading stocks. They seem to be quite the unusual whales.”

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use