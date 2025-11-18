House GOP Punts Epstein Files Issue to Senate in Hopes That Leaders There Will Amend Legislation To Prevent Release of Certain Details

The speaker, who has been fighting to kill the bill for months, admits defeat and votes to pass the legislation.

Despite his reservations, Speaker Mike Johnson is kicking the bill to force disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein files over to the Senate in the hopes that Senator John Thune can amend the legislation and keep some of the information from entering the public domain. Mr. Johnson, who has been fighting to kill the bill for months, admitted defeat on Tuesday and voted to pass the legislation.

The House passed the bill from Congressmen Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna which could lead to the disclosure of more of the Epstein files within months. The vote to pass the bill was nearly unanimous, with only one lawmaker voting no.

The lone no vote, Congressman Clay Higgins, said in a statement that he is concerned about the broad scope of the bill. He says the Oversight Committee should be charged with investigating the matter.

Before the House vote on Tuesday, Mr. Massie praised Epstein’s victims who came forward over the summer to urge Congress to pass the legislation.

“There is hope here,” Mr. Massie said at a press conference outside of the Capitol with Epstein survivors. “We fought the president, the attorney general, the FBI director, the speaker of the house, and the vice president to get this win.”

“But they’re on our side today, though!” he said jokingly, given the fact that the administration and House leadership suddenly embraced releasing the files in the past two days. “They are finally on the side of justice.”

Mr. Johnson, who announced Tuesday morning that he would vote for the bill, says he has spoken to Mr. Thune about amending Mr. Massie’s legislation in order to make changes related to victims’ privacy and the redaction of certain information.

He says that the bill does not adequately protect those Epstein survivors who want to stay out of the spotlight. Mr. Johnson also says that there must be more guardrails around what kind of information can be released with respect to national security and any ongoing investigations in the case.

“The truth is, the biggest proponents of this [bill] were never actually interested in transparency or ensuring justice or protecting victims of this unspeakable tragedy,” Mr. Johnson said at a press conference Tuesday morning. “The truth is simple and straightforward and obvious for anyone who is willing to look at it objectively — clearly, this is a political exercise.”

Mr. Johnson told reporters that he has a “high degree of confidence” that Mr. Thune will successfully amend the bill once it reaches the Senate in order to ensure greater protections for victims. The speaker says he and Mr. Thune spoke by phone on Tuesday morning about the Epstein files bill, and about how it needs to be changed.

One concern among Democrats is a provision in the bill that states no information related to ongoing investigations or prosecutions may be released by the Justice Department. That one line of the legislation could give Attorney General Bondi enormous power to redact documents, given the fact that she has publicly admitted she is investigating prominent Democrats for their ties to Epstein.

Senator Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, tells the New York Sun that he is concerned that the DOJ could use Ms. Bondi’s investigation into Democrats as a pretext to keep some of the information about Epstein hidden from Congress and the public.

“I think the question is, ‘Did Donald Trump say those things about going after Democrats in order to prevent the release of the information that could be there about other people because of the ongoing investigation?’” Mr. Kelly asked Tuesday. “I think that’s one theory. I don’t know what his motivation was.”

“There should be investigations into anybody that has — whether it’s evidence of anybody committing a crime — there should be investigations,” he added.

Beyond redacting victims’ names and information about ongoing investigations, the Justice Department will also be able to keep classified any information related to national security or foreign policy.

Mr. Trump has said he will sign the legislation to force the release of the Epstein files, even though he and Ms. Bondi already have the ability to do so.