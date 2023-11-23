House GOP Subpoenas Prosecutor Who Told Colleagues There ‘Should Be Nothing’ About President Biden in Documents Detailing Hunter Biden’s Alleged Crimes

The prosecutor, Lesley Wolf, allegedly acted as a bulwark against investigating the first family during the Trump administration and afterward.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Congressman Jim Jordan, has subpoenaed a federal prosecutor in the office of Special Counsel David Weiss who told colleagues during the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden that President Biden should in no way be mentioned in court documents related to the first son, which Republicans say is evidence of the Department of Justice protecting the first family.

An assistant United States attorney, Lesley Wolf, who has for years been part of the investigation into the younger Mr. Biden, is ordered to appear before the Judiciary Committee on December 7 as part of its probe into whether the DOJ acted improperly in the course of its investigation. The subpoena was first reported by the Associated Press.

“It is clear that you possess specialized and unique information that is unavailable to the Committee through other sources and without which the Committee’s inquiry would be incomplete,” Mr. Jordan wrote in a letter accompanying the subpoena.

On several occasions throughout the five-year investigation into the first son, Ms. Wolf obstructed and slow-walked the investigation, according to interviews with two Internal Revenue Service agents turned whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler.

In an email obtained by the House Ways and Means Committee, Ms. Wolf told her colleagues that “there should be nothing about Political Figure 1” in court documents meant to detail the first son’s alleged crimes. The chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Jason Smith, said that “Political Figure 1” is the elder Mr. Biden. Ms. Wolf sent the email in August 2020 — three months before Mr. Biden was elected president.

In testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Mr. Shapley also said that Ms. Wolf would not allow IRS investigators to pursue a subpoena that would have allowed them to gain access to tax documents related to Hunter Biden’s alleged crimes, because the evidence “would be found in the guest house of former Vice President Biden.” At the time the IRS agents sought a subpoena, the elder Mr. Biden was running for president.

Mr. Jordan previously invited Ms. Wolf to sit for a voluntary interview with his committee, but he was rebuffed by DOJ officials, who claimed that they do not allow career prosecutors who have not been confirmed by the Senate to sit for interviews with Congress.

During an appearance on Fox News earlier this year, Mr. Jordan said he would pursue an interview with Ms. Wolf, in part, because she allegedly told colleagues “no way” they could get a subpoena for records related to the first son’s business dealings.

Ms. Wolf “limited what they could do in their investigation,” Mr. Jordan said of her involvement with the IRS investigation. “We want to make sure we get a chance to talk to this Lesley Wolf, the assistant U.S. attorney who was handling this case in Weiss’s office there in Delaware. We think that’s important as we move forward with this investigation,” he added.

Earlier this year, Mr. Jordan launched an investigation into the office of Mr. Weiss, which spent five years probing Hunter Biden before offering him a generous plea deal that collapsed under a judge’s scrutiny. Mr. Weiss was then elevated to special counsel, overseeing the continued investigation of the younger Mr. Biden.

Mr. Jordan and some of his fellow Republicans said in a letter to Attorney General Garland that his appointment of Mr. Weiss as special counsel raised concerns that he was being shielded from congressional oversight in the wake of the botched plea deal he had made with Mr. Biden fils.

Mr. Weiss sat for a closed-door interview with the Judiciary Committee on November 7, during which he told investigators that he never faced interference from DOJ officials. Yet in testimony that could be considered contradictory to this assertion, he also testified he was denied “special attorney” status to bring charges in districts other than Delaware.

Since Mr. Weiss’s elevation to special counsel, many of his office’s alleged concerns about protecting the first family appear to have evaporated. Mr. Weiss has charged Hunter Biden with three felonies related to lying about his drug use to purchase a gun. And Mr. Weiss is now reported to have empaneled a grand jury on the West Coast that’s believed to be investigating the president’s son for violating the Foreign Agent Registration Act during his years of trading on his father’s name to extract consulting fees and lucrative board seats from foreign entities.