House Republicans Have a Winning Plan on the Border — If they Stick With It Calmly, Cheerfully, and Patiently

A new national poll from America’s New Majority Project makes it overwhelmingly clear that the American people are with House Republicans on border security. They insist that strong action on the border and President Biden’s illegal immigration policies must be part of any aid for Israel or Ukraine.

Some 67 percent of Americans support the House Republicans’ border security bill, and 31.4 percent strongly support it, according to the poll of 2,000 registered voters, conducted between December 14 and 17. Only 22.1 percent oppose the bill (a mere 8.4 percent strongly oppose it).

Senate Republicans could study this new poll and realize that a phony deal with Senator Schumer or the White House will be repudiated. By contrast, Speaker Johnson and the House Republican team can hold firm on their border and immigration control bill.

Consider these issues and the decisive scale of support among the American people. Hiring additional border patrol agents is supported by 76.7 percent of Americans.

A full 75.4 percent say asylum seekers should be required to enter America via legally designated ports of entry. Further, 70 percent say they should meet more stringent requirements to show credible fear of persecution in their home countries.

Nearly three-quarters — 72.4 percent — of Americans want to require American employers to use E-verify, the web-based federal system for confirming legal eligibility to work in America. This is an obvious reform to disincentivize illegal immigration, but it will be bitterly fought by some business lobbyists.

All of these proposals get at least 7-out-of-10 support. They are clearly nonpartisan. And there are other issues that also get strong majority support.

Most Americans, 62.3 percent, say asylum seekers should remain outside America — or be detained — until their cases are processed.

Building more of the southern border wall gets 55.6 percent support. There is a three to one advantage for the Republican bill overall. There is an almost four to one advantage for those who strongly favor it versus those who strongly oppose it.

The fact is: Mr. Biden and the Senate Democrats are playing an unpopular hand. With each new disastrous outcome in crime, drugs, and costs, their hand gets weaker. Apparently, a handful of Senate Republicans favor a bad deal so they can claim to be bipartisan.

They should note that Americans do not want a so-called constructive sellout which prolongs the current disaster. Americans want serious, real change. Mr. Biden’s illegal immigration policy is dragging down the Democratic Party.

Doing what Americans want will enrage the left wing of the Democratic Party, which favors open borders and wants Mr. Biden’s illegal immigrants to be allowed to vote in American elections.

Senate Republicans should not bail out President Biden. If he wants aid to Ukraine and Israel, he should accept the border policy that Americans overwhelmingly favor. If Mr. Biden values an open border and chaos over helping Israel and Ukraine, let him explain and defend his preference.

House Republicans have a winning hand. They should calmly, cheerfully, and patiently stick with their plan. Let the Democrats find a solution which can pass the House. There is no reason for House Republicans to move away from the American people.