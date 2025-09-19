House Republicans Pass Stopgap Bill To Avert Shutdown, Setting Up Senate Clash

Speaker Johnson corrals a narrow victory on a seven-week funding plan as Democrats weigh whether to block the measure or risk a shutdown.

Congress has narrowly passed a plan to stave off a looming government shutdown.

House Speaker Johnson rallied a divided Republican conference to pass a seven-week government funding bill through November 21 by a 217-212 vote. Now Senate Democrats must choose between backing the stopgap measure or risking a government shutdown by maintaining their opposition.

The vote highlights Mr. Johnson’s challenge managing a razor-thin Republican majority, where he could only afford to lose two votes. Congressmen Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Victoria Spartz, both Republicans from Indiana, opposed the bill, while Congressman Jared Golden, a Democrat from Maine, crossed party lines to support it.

Despite being more than a week from the deadline, Friday’s vote significantly raises the risk of a potential shutdown as both GOP and Democratic leaders are making demands of the other side to back off from their positions.

On Thursday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise had floated the idea of GOP leaders sending lawmakers home through October 1 after the bill’s passage, according to a report from CNN. The move would force the hand of senators to either accept the House’s measure or allow funding to lapse.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told CNN he’ll bring the GOP plan back for another vote “probably close” to the September 30 deadline, essentially forcing a decision in either direction.

Republicans argue their November 20 funding bill is a “clean” continuing resolution, adding only $88 million for congressional and executive/judicial security plus a D.C. funding fix that frees up $1 billion of the city’s own money from an earlier legislative error.

The Democratic bill includes costly health care provisions, including the extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at year’s end.