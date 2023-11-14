House Shelves Mayorkas Impeachment in Bipartisan Vote

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tells reporters that she may reintroduce the articles of impeachment in the coming days.

The House has shelved articles of impeachment against the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, after eight Republicans voted with all Democrats to send the articles off to the Judiciary Committee, where they will likely die. While Mr. Mayorkas faces no threat of being removed from office by the Senate, he remains a top target of the House GOP.

Republican members who voted to kill the impeachment effort include conservatives like a House Freedom Caucus member, Congressman Ken Buck, and more moderate representatives such as a Biden-district member, Congressman John Duarte. In total, the House voted 208 – 201 to send the impeachment articles to committee rather than put them to an immediate vote on the floor.

Following the vote, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told reporters she might introduce the articles in the near future, and warned her GOP colleagues that they would face the wrath of Republican voters.

“They’re going to face their voters,” Ms. Greene said of the anti-impeachment Republicans. “The American people are fed up. We have an invasion at the southern border and Americans are dying every single day.”

“I cannot believe this,” she continued. “I am outraged.”

One member who voted to send the articles to the Judiciary Committee, Congressman Tom McClintock, said on Monday night that the tool of impeachment has been weaponized by his Democratic colleagues — a path the Republican Party should not follow.

“The House made a mockery of impeachment twice during the last session of Congress,” he said in a statement. “If these clear constitutional principles are not restored, now, that power will be just one election from being turned against the constitutionalists on the Supreme Court, or upon any future Republican administration.”

The situation at the southern border has deteriorated in recent years. Encounters at the southern border have more than doubled in 2019, and Mr. Mayorkas has taken much of the incoming fire from congressional Republicans since he was confirmed to his position in 2021.

Ms. Greene says those California members — Messrs. Duarte and McClintock, as well as Congressman Darrell Issa — are derelict in their duties as border crossings in the Golden State spike.

“What are these Republicans even worth if they will not pick up articles of impeachment and actually move them through their committee and give it a chance on the House floor?” Ms. Greene asked. “They stood with the Democrats to protect Secretary Mayorkas and prevent his impeachment by putting it back in the Judiciary Committee where they can put articles of impeachment up on the shelf to collect more dust.”