House to Vote On Santos Expulsion By the End of the Week

Mr. Santos has himself said that he expects to be expelled, but only said so after accusing his colleagues of adultery, insider trading, and drunkenness.

The House of Representatives will vote on a resolution to expel embattled Congressman George Santos by the end of the week, following one member’s filing of a privilege expulsion resolution on Tuesday that will require a vote by Thursday afternoon. Mr. Santos survived one such resolution before Thanksgiving, but his future looks in doubt following the release of a damning ethics report.

On Tuesday, Congressman Anthony D’Esposito filed a privileged resolution to expel Mr. Santos from Congress, which by law must be voted on within two legislative days — meaning Thursday at the latest. Multiple expulsion resolutions have been filed against the congressman, but Mr. D’Esposito’s is the first privileged resolution, meaning it will receive the first vote. Congressman Robert Garcia, a Democrat, has also filed a privileged resolution.

The renewed push to expel the Queens congressman comes just days after the House Ethics Committee released a damning report showing that Mr. Santos had used campaign funds for designer clothes, botox treatment, his personal credit card bills, and the pornography website OnlyFans, among other things.

“Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit,” the committee wrote in its report. “He blatantly stole from his campaign. He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit.”

The committee’s chairman, Congressman Michael Guest, filed an expulsion resolution against Mr. Santos shortly after the report was released. “The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee’s Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment is expulsion,” Mr. Guest said in a statement. “So, separate from the Committee process and my role as Chairman, I have filed an expulsion resolution.”

Mr. Santos went on several social media tirades following the release of the report, going so far as to call Mr. Guest “a pussy” for not making his resolution privileged. “It is a disgusting politicized smear that shows the depths of how low our federal government has sunk,” Mr. Santos wrote on X. “Everyone who participated in this grave miscarriage of Justice should all be ashamed of themselves.”

Over the Thanksgiving break, Mr. Santos went on an expletive-laden rant against his GOP colleagues, accusing them of criminal behavior, adultery, and missing floor votes due to hangovers.

“I have colleagues who are more worried about getting drunk with the next lobbyist that they’re gonna screw and pretend like none of us know what’s going on and sell out the American people,” he said. “Not show up to vote because they’re too hungover, or not show up to vote at all and just give their [voting] card out like f—g candy for someone else to vote for them. This sh– happens every single week!”

Mr. Santos survived a previous expulsion resolution from Mr. D’Esposito with the help of both Democrats and Republicans. On November 2, the House voted by a fairly large margin with 179 members voting to remove him, 213 — including 31 Democrats — in favor of letting him stay, and 19 members voting present.

Some of those members who voted against that resolution said at the time that the standard should be for a jury to find a member guilty before the House takes the drastic step of expelling someone. One of those members who made that argument, Congressman Jamie Raskin, changed his tune in the wake of the report, saying that the report was written in a thorough and fair way.

Multiple Republican members who voted to keep Mr. Santos in office last time also say they will change their votes, including Congressman Dusty Johnson, Congressman Kelly Armstrong, and Congressman Ken Calvert, among others.

Expelling a member from the House requires a two-thirds majority of all members present and voting. In total, 290 members — meaning every single Democrat and at least 77 Republicans — would need to vote for expulsion for the resolution to pass.