How a Submarine Sandwich Became Washington’s Symbol of Resistance

Creative residents have been plastering posters throughout Northwest D.C., and merchandise depicting the ‘sandwich guy’ has spread across the internet.

In a city where political theater typically involves podiums and press conferences, Washington, D.C., has found itself with an unlikely new protagonist — a man armed with nothing more than a sub sandwich and righteous indignation.

Meet Sean Charles Dunn, 37, who has unexpectedly become the capital’s most celebrated lunch-wielding rebel after his encounter with federal law enforcement this month. Upset over President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to combat what he deemed an “out of control” crime emergency, Mr. Dunn staged his own one-man resistance movement — with condiments.

The incident unfolded on 14th Street, where Mr. Dunn allegedly approached a group of federal officers, pointed at a Customs and Border Patrol agent, and declared: “F*** you, you f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”

Then came the pièce de résistance: Mr. Dunn hurled his sub-style sandwich at the group, striking one officer in the chest with what we can only assume was a perfectly good Italian combo. He ran away but was quickly arrested.

The sandwich heard ’round the city quickly spawned a grassroots art movement that would make Banksy proud. Creative residents have been plastering posters throughout Northwest D.C., reimagining the famous British street artist’s “Flower Thrower” mural. But instead of a bouquet symbolizing peace, this masked figure hurls a submarine sandwich.

The guerrilla tributes have popped up from Dupont Circle to Logan Circle, appearing near bus stops and Metro stations before being torn down by less appreciative authorities. The white residue marks where they once stood serve as ghostly reminders that even wheat bread can be subversive.

The sandwich solidarity doesn’t stop with street art. Weekend protesters embraced the theme with gusto, waving loaves of bread and brandishing signs reading “One small sub for man … One giant gesture for democracy” and “Don’t f*** with D.C. unless you want this footlong.”

Of course, merchandise quickly followed. In the past week, Etsy printmaker Lorraine Hu has sold nearly 500 T-shirts, totes, and pins with a sandwich hurler image, Axios reported.

“I’ve been feeling a sense of community and solidarity that I haven’t felt so far this year,” Ms. Hu tells Axios, noting that she is donating all proceeds — more than $4,000 so far — to city aid organizations like Miriam’s Kitchen, Ayuda, DC Migrant Mutual Aid Network and more.

“It’s nice to take the anxiety of our times and turn it into something productive, which is why I think there’s been this big show of support from people I’ve never met, and likely never will,” she said.

While Mr. Dunn was initially released without charges, he later discovered there was a warrant issued for his arrest. Then Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Mr. Dunn’s termination from the Justice Department where he had worked.

“If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you. I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony,” she wrote in a social media post.

Mr. Dunn will appear in court in September, where he’ll presumably argue that his sandwich was more of a meat-filled missile than a weapon.

Internet humorists are keeping the story alive — and having fun. One wag, writing under the name “Scary Larry,” summed it up with this post on X: “He may be a hero to you, but no matter how you slice it, the Subway Assassin, AKA The Hurl of Sandwich, is a natural-bread killer. Maybe it’s baloney, but the chips are down & he’s in a real pickle. They better wrap this up before he gets a sub-machine gun.”