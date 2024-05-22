How J.K. Rowling, a ‘Woman With No Fear,’ Helped Create a Happy Ending in a Kafkaesque Case

They don’t call the United Kingdom “TERF Island” for nothing. It sometimes seems like every single week in Britain there’s a new he said/she said/they said major incident, amplified by the choleric coliseum which is social media.

These scuffles are often graced by the online presence of the foremost famous feminist of our times, J.K. Rowling, that remarkable woman who started out as a liberal scribbler of rather wet children’s stories but has since 2020 — when, after reading a newspaper article which used the phrase “people who menstruate,” she tweeted: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” — undergone a ‘journey’ which makes Ulysses seem like Bartleby.

Her combination of vast self-made wealth and dry humor drives the spoon-fed cry-bullies of the woke mob mad with inarticulate fury; when she steps into the latest culture war taking place on X, it’s like that moment in a Sergio Leone Western when the dry dusty road goes quiet and all the bit players stop chattering — not so much “The Man with No Name” as “The Woman with No Fear.”

At last, things have been going well for those of us who believe that a man can’t become a woman just by wishing it so. Think how insensitive this would be if race replaced sex in the equation, then explain why Rachel Dolezal is a villain and Dylan Mulvaney a heroine.

In 2022, the Tavistock Clinic, which set children as young as three on a path towards transitioning and where staff joked that there would soon be “no gay people left” due to the industrial-level processing of gentle boys and tomboy girls, was closed down. Last month the Cass Report concluded that the entire medicating of “gender” is built on “shaky foundations.”

Last week the three-year employment tribunal case brought by Roz Adams against her former employer, the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Center, was lost by the ERCC, with a report by the panel so scathing that protective clothing might best have been worn by Ms. Adams’ persecutors.

“It appeared to be the view of the respondent’s senior management that the claimant was guilty of a heresy in that she did not fully subscribe to the gender ideology which they did and which they wished to promote in the organization. This was an act of harassment on the basis of her belief…a heresy hunt…somewhat reminiscent of the work of Franz Kafka.”

The director of the ERCC was what we are supposed to call a “transwoman.” The rape crisis center advertised in 2021 for the women-only post of chief executive officer before hiring a male who dresses as a female but did not even have a gender recognition certificate and therefore was both biologically and legally male, Mridul Wadhwa. Ms. Wadhwa was named as a “leading actor” in the case.

Ms. Adams, who was employed as a counseling support employee between 2021 and 2023, resigned after being put through a long period of systemic bullying due to her belief in biological sex — and the empathy she showed to clients who wanted to be assured that those counselors they talked to would not have a penis, as around 97 percent of “transwomen” do. It’s particularly obvious why a raped woman would not want to tell her troubles to a cock-in-a-frock.

Ms. Adams movingly told of the woman in her 60s, raped in her 20s, who on finally feeling ready to talk approached ERCC and reasonably asked if the service was women-only, only to be told that it was “trans-inclusive.” She was subsequently informed that she was “not suitable for their service and was excluded from the service,” according to the judgment.

A triumphant Ms. Adams called her win “a victory for all people who have been subjected to sexual violence who need a choice of worker, and group support on the basis of sex in order to feel safe.” In a lovely ending worthy of a children’s book about teenage wizards fighting the forces of evil, she now has a job working for another rape crisis center at Edinburgh, Beira’s Place, where women can be sure that only women will be listening to and advising them. Beira’s Place is founded and funded by Ms. Rowling.