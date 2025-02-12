How AG Pam Bondi, 59 and Twice Divorced, Keeps Private Her Personal Life, and Possible Engagement, as She Carries Out Trump’s Agenda

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is recognized for her stringent approach to crime as a long-time prosecutor in Florida and is expected to do much of the same in her new role as U.S. Attorney General. However, her preference for a private personal life may prove challenging with the wide spotlight cast upon the Trump administration.

The legal eagle has often emphasized her professional and political career over her personal life as the Sunshine State’s first female attorney general, prioritizing her duty to the public. Most of her life outside of public office has been shrouded in mystery.

Pam Bondi and John Wakefield. Via Instagram

The Attorney General appears not to have been married since 2002, when she divorced her second husband, Scott Fitzgerald, after six years. In 1990, she was married to her first husband, Garret Barnes, for just under two years, according to a report from Newsweek.

Not much is known about her relationships since that time, but it is believed that she dating a man named John Wakefield, a financier who was a founding member of private equity firm Varner Wakefield Equity Partners with offices based in Charleston, South Carolina, and Tampa, Florida.

Pam Bondi and John Wakefield take a selfie outside the Library of Congress. Via Instagram

It’s believed that they have been dating since at least October 2017, when Mr. Wakefield was featured in a post on Ms. Bondi’s Instagram. In a more recent post, she is seen posing with the banker for a snap taken at a 2022 wedding in Ireland that she also has used for her profile picture. While Ms. Bondi does not have children of her own, Mr. Wakefield has three from a previous relationship.

Reports say they are engaged, but neither has been confirmed. A comment posted on the couple’s photo from a commentator refers to them as a “Beautiful lady with her hot hubby.”

Pam Bondi and John Wakefield paddle board at Longboat Key, Florida. Via Instagram

Another picture posted from 2021 shows the couple holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Tampa Bay Bucs had won Super Bowl LV.

What is known about Ms. Bondi is her career in the legal system and public service. She began her career as a prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Florida, where among her most notable cases during that time was when she issued charges against New York Met Dwight Gooden in 2006 for substance abuse charges and for violating the conditions of probation.

Pam Bondi and John Wakefield holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Tampa Bay Bucs had won Super Bowl LV in 2021. Via Instagram

In 2010, she ran for Florida Attorney General. She won amid a competitive field of candidates after gaining Sarah Palin’s support and increasing appearances as a guest on Fox News.

During her time in office, she led a statewide effort to curb overdose deaths in the state by shutting down “pill mills,” helped to strengthen Florida’s laws against traffickers, and helped to secure over $2 billion in relief aid for the state after the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

Pam Bondi and financier John Wakefield pose for a picture while attending a wedding in Ireland in 2022. Via Instagram

She served as the top prosecutor in the state until 2019, when Ballard Partners, a law firm with close ties to President Trump, hired her.

Ms. Bondi has long been an ally and advocate for Mr. Trump. In November of the same year, she was hired by his first administration to assist the White House during the impeachment proceedings against him. During that trial, she made allegations against then-former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter that they were involved in corrupt activities in Ukraine.

The following year, in the wake of Mr. Trump losing his reelection bid, she became a vocal supporter of his claims of large-scale voter fraud in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.