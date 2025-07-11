‘How Do You Give Condolences?’ Trump Visits With Flood Victim Families in Texas

‘They’ve been devastated,’ the president says of the families that suffered deaths.

A solemn President Trump says he shared the love, support, and anguish of the country during visits Friday with families that lost children in the Texas flash floods.

“We just visited with incredible families. They’ve been devastated,” Mr. Trump said while sitting between Governor Abbott and first lady Melania Trump during a roundtable after the visit. “They’ve lost their child or two children and it’s just hard to believe.”

Ms. Trump said they prayed with the families during the visit. “My deepest sympathy to all of the parents who lost beautiful young souls,” Ms. Trump added. “We are grieving with you. Our nation is grieving with you.”

The catastrophic flooding has killed at least 120 people and as many as 160 are missing. Many of the dead were campers at Camp Mystic when the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in less than an hour last week.

Ms. Trump showed a bracelet girls from the youth camp gave her in honor of the girls who died in the flooding.

“We just gave our warmest condolences but you say to yourself, ‘You know, how do you give condolences?'” Mr. Trump said.

The president acknowledged a long list of lawmakers and other notable people who were at the roundtable, including Phil McGraw, known as TV’s Dr. Phil. The Texas native told the president it is important to talk about grief after a tragedy.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump took an aerial tour of areas that had some of the worst flooding. He also got an update on the situation from local officials.

State and federal officials have been criticized for not issuing sufficient warnings to the public in time for proper evacuations. Mr. Trump didn’t address any of those complaints and repeatedly praised the response.

“The level of professionalism was incredible,” Mr. Trump said.