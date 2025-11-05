How Trump Can Win the Vaccine Culture War

Access to safe, effective vaccines aligns with the conservative values of personal freedom, individual choice, and medical options without government overreach.

My motivation for serving as the United States Surgeon General under President Trump was my belief in empowering Americans to take charge of their health.

That means broad access to safe, effective vaccines — tools that align perfectly with the conservative values of personal freedom, individual choice, and medical options without government overreach.

Let’s clear the air on where Mr. Trump stands: He is not anti-vaccine. In recent weeks, he’s stated plainly that he’s “a big supporter of vaccines” and that “they’re not controversial at all.”

His crowning achievement in public health? Operation Warp Speed, a bold, bureaucracy-busting initiative that harnessed American ingenuity to deliver lifesaving Covid vaccines in record time.

This is the leadership conservatives admire: innovation that saves lives while preserving the right to make one’s own healthcare decisions, free from heavy-handed mandates.

The real issue for most Americans wasn’t the science or the speed of development — it was the coercive policies and muddled messaging that followed.

Today, vaccine access is eroding due to special-interest agendas, rampant misinformation, and inconsistent recommendations. To sustain public support, we must recommit to core principles: access for all who want it, freedom from mandates, and trust in proven expertise.

Mr. Trump already holds a commanding position here. A comprehensive national survey by Fabrizio Ward this summer revealed that 77 percent of Trump voters believe it’s important for children to receive the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, and 73 percent agree that “vaccines save lives.”

The conservative base overwhelmingly views vaccines as essential to keeping America healthy and strong.

Now is the time for decisive action to lock in this support and avoid the traps of fringe extremism or confusing signals that undermine his record. Here’s how Mr. Trump can lead with the bold clarity that wins:

First, defend and expand access. Vaccines must remain readily available to every American who chooses them—at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and community health centers. Supply chain disruptions and unclear guidance are already creating barriers.

No conservative principle is more fundamental than ensuring families can protect their loved ones without Washington red tape.

Disjointed policies from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointees are stripping away that choice. We need streamlined systems that empower individuals to consult their trusted doctors or pharmacists directly.

Second, elevate trusted expertise over activist noise. The same Fabrizio Ward survey showed 81 percent of Trump voters want vaccine recommendations from doctors and scientists — not ideologues with personal agendas.

By prioritizing evidence-based guidance from professionals, Mr. Trump protects freedoms and prevents outbreaks. Anti-vaccine rhetoric may echo in online echo chambers, but it doesn’t reflect what Americans — or Trump voters — actually believe. It’s a distraction we can’t afford.

Third, combat misinformation with transparent, America-first communication. Mr. Trump’s voice cuts through the noise like no one else.

He should launch a “Freedom Through Health Choice” campaign that highlights real stories of lives saved, debunks myths with plain facts, and reminds parents that childhood vaccines have eradicated scourges like polio and smallpox on our soil.

No mandates, no lectures — just straight talk from the leader who delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in history. This keeps the focus on empowerment and results, starving fringe voices of oxygen while reinforcing trust in parental choice backed by science.

The culture war over vaccines is real, but victory lies in unity around access, freedom, and trust. As Mr. Trump has said, vaccines “just pure and simple work.” That straightforward truth should define his public health agenda, rallying voters, bolstering national resilience, and keeping America on the side of liberty.

Mr. Trump built his legacy on delivering results, not bowing to extremes. His leadership can shine again at this critical juncture — proving once more that conservative principles save lives.