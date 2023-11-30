How Trump’s Bankers Blew Up Letitia James’ Case Against Him

Two lenders at Deutsche Bank insist they made millions on their loans to the Trump Organization in transactions that were above board and without fraud.

President Trump’s bankers completely blew up the civil fraud case brought by Attorney General Letitia James against the Trump Organization. Blew it up.

That’s right. A couple of Deutsche Bank folks, who had been lending hundreds of millions of dollars to Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization down through the years, absolutely destroyed this left-wing, New York socialist attack on Mr. Trump.

A number of Deutsche Bank employees told the New York judge that they made millions of dollars from Mr. Trump’s businesses and saw no fraud in the loans they approved. They told the judge that Trump repaid his loans with interest.

There was never any concern that Trump defrauded the bank. And they unveiled a parade of emails going back years where the bankers heaped compliments and praise for the Trumps and their businesses.

The bankers’ story goes all the way back to 2011 — that’s 12 years ago — regarding the renovation of the Doral golf resort near Miami, Florida. That turned out to be a tremendous success story.

The bankers also testified that Mr. Trump frequently paid off his loans ahead of schedule.

Indeed, the Co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank testified that back in 2013, in a meeting at Trump Tower, he suggested the bank could lend Mr. Trump even more money because Mr. Trump’s credit worthiness was so strong.

Now Judge Arthur Engoron, with all his ties to the New York Democratic machine, barely listened to the crucial testimony of Mr. Trump’s bank lenders. And that is too bad.

Yet in New York, as elsewhere during the Biden years, Republicans and conservatives are subjected to a two-tiered Justice System.

The charges against Mr. Trump concerning the allegation of inflated assets, alleged falsifying financial statements, insurance fraud, appear to be a fabrication based on left-wing imaginations.

This is just like the other charges against Trump in Washington, and Florida, and Georgia, which would seek to deny the former president his first amendment right to free speech, his right to express his own opinions. In this country that is not a crime.

Also, in this country, if your banker testifies that you paid up every loan on time, or even before the loan came due, and that includes the interest payment, and that there was no fraud, and the asset values are matter of an opinion, not science, the key point is paying back the loan with interest. If the bankers are saying this, then what are these prosecutors trying to do?

Well, prosecutors, that is the Democratic prosecutors, are trying to confiscate Mr. Trump’s businesses, and throw him in jail for 700 years. Anything to impoverish him and keep him out of the White House next November. That’s what all this is about.

Including the ludicrous $18 million asset valuation that the New York judge believes Mar-a-Lago is worth. That judge has become the laughingstock of real estate brokers in South Florida and around the country. That property is probably worth a billion dollars, not $18 million.

Coming back to this silly New York case, there is no victim, there is no fraud, there is no squealing banker, there is no statute violation, there is no intent, there is no materiality, and there are no ill-gotten gains.

In other words, as with all these Trumped-up charges by the Democratic regime, there’s no nothing.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.