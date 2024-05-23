The New York Sun

Join
National

Hulu Opens Applications for ‘Virgin Island,’ a Dating Show for Celibates

Throughout the 10-episode series, participants will go on dates and engage in various romantic activities while preparing to potentially lose their virginity.

Christopher Michel/Wikimedia Commons
Island. Christopher Michel/Wikimedia Commons
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Hulu is set to launch a new dating series titled “Virgin Island,” featuring attractive and confident singles who claim to have never had sex and are seeking to change that.

The show is produced by ITV America, known for “Love Island USA” and “Queer Eye,” in partnership with Plimsoll Productions, the company behind “Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters” and “A Real Bug’s Life.”

According to Hulu, “Virgin Island” will take place at an island resort and will follow the journey of its contestants as they search for their ideal partners, Variety reports.

Throughout the 10-episode series, participants will go on dates and engage in various romantic activities while preparing to potentially lose their virginity. The series promises unexpected twists, including new arrivals and departures, and will culminate in a dramatic finale where the emerging relationships are tested.

Applications for “Virgin Island” are currently open for United States residents aged 21 and over. The application asks potential contestants if they are virgins, their religious beliefs, and the reasons they have remained virgins, among other questions.

It is not clear how Hulu plans to verify the contestants’ claims beyond the honor system.

The shooting of the series is planned to take place outside of the United States for four weeks before August 2024.

“Virgin Island” will join Hulu’s lineup of popular dating series, which includes ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé,” “Love Island,” and the Hulu original “Back in the Groove.”

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use