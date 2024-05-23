Hulu Opens Applications for ‘Virgin Island,’ a Dating Show for Celibates

Throughout the 10-episode series, participants will go on dates and engage in various romantic activities while preparing to potentially lose their virginity.

Hulu is set to launch a new dating series titled “Virgin Island,” featuring attractive and confident singles who claim to have never had sex and are seeking to change that.

The show is produced by ITV America, known for “Love Island USA” and “Queer Eye,” in partnership with Plimsoll Productions, the company behind “Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters” and “A Real Bug’s Life.”

According to Hulu, “Virgin Island” will take place at an island resort and will follow the journey of its contestants as they search for their ideal partners, Variety reports.

Applications for “Virgin Island” are currently open for United States residents aged 21 and over. The application asks potential contestants if they are virgins, their religious beliefs, and the reasons they have remained virgins, among other questions.

It is not clear how Hulu plans to verify the contestants’ claims beyond the honor system.

The shooting of the series is planned to take place outside of the United States for four weeks before August 2024.

“Virgin Island” will join Hulu’s lineup of popular dating series, which includes ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé,” “Love Island,” and the Hulu original “Back in the Groove.”