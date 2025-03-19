Huma Abedin, Soon To Wed a Billionaire, Gives Ex-Husband Anthony Weiner a Meager $175 for His Council Bid

Abedin, whose marriage to the former congressmen went to shambles after a series of sexual scandals, is engaged to the son of George Soros.

Anthony Weiner was tossed a pittance of campaign contributions for his upcoming race for a seat in the New York City Council — from his ex-wife Huma Abedin.

Public filings viewed by the New York Sun show that Ms. Abedin, whose marriage with the former congressmen went to shambles in 2017 after a series of sexual scandals, gave him a measly $175 in monetary contributions on March 13, according to the data posted online by the New York City Campaign Finance Board.

The records show that it is the only contribution she’s made for her ex-husband’s latest attempt at political redemption since he formally filed to run in December. The records show that Ms. Abedin’s sister, Heba, contributed to his campaign almost immediately after he filed, donating $150 on December 29.

Mr. Weiner has netted more than $30,000 in donations so far, with multiple donors exceeding the amount given by his former spouse — a long-time political consultant for Hillary Clinton who is currently engaged to Alex Soros, son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Campaign contributions range from as little as $10 to as much $1,000 for a single donation, according to the public filings.

Ms. Abedin did not immediately return requests for comment.

Mr. Weiner has become infamous in the political scene for a spectacular fall from grace that began in 2011 when he accidentally tweeted a close-up of his crotch that was meant for a direct message to a woman who was following him on the social media platform.

After initially denying that he had posted the picture, he finally gave a mea culpa during a press conference where he admitted that he had exchanged racy messages and photos with several different women before resigning.

In 2013, he attempted his first comeback in the political arena by throwing his hat in the New York City Mayoral race that year, but a few months later he was caught again sending explicit photos under the alias “Carlos danger” to a 22-year-old woman named Sydney Leathers, effectively killing his chances of a role at city hall.

Ms. Abedin stood by her husband through the scandals until the final straw occurred in August 2016 when news broke that he had sent a sexually suggestive photo to another woman while lying in bed with his young son. The day after the story broke, she announced her plans to separate with Mr. Weiner.

The next month, reports surfaced that he had been engaged in a sexting relationship with a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina, which launched a criminal investigation that eventually led him to plead guilty. He served an 18-month prison sentence and is permanently registered as a sex offender.





