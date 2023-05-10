Hunter Biden, Other Family Members Received Millions Through Tangled Web of Middlemen and Shell Companies, House Investigators Disclose

The Biden family members received large, suspicious payments from companies linked to Chinese and, in a new revelation, Romanian business interests.

The House Oversight Committee has released its most extensive report yet on the domestic and international payment schemes set up by Hunter Biden and his associates. It shows a lucrative web of wire transfers and shell companies that were used to pay millions of dollars to the president’s family.

On Wednesday, the committee chairman, Congressman James Comer, gathered with his colleagues at a press conference to make these disclosures.

“The bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Mr. Comer told reporters. The committee received “thousands of bank records of individuals and companies” as a result of four subpoenas sent to financial institutions over the course of the investigation.

These payments, the chairman said, were sent to a wide variety of shell companies and limited liability companies that were set up by Hunter Biden and his associate, Rob Walker.

The committee also explored further the first family’s relationship with Communist China. In a newly released memorandum, the committee ties the Biden family to two foreign nationals with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party — Ye Jianming and Gongwen Dong.

Mr. Ye — who works in close affiliation with the People’s Liberation Army — allegedly tried to contact the younger Mr. Biden in order to create better relations between the American government and the Communist Chinese energy market.

The meeting — which never came about — was set up by a Serbian official, Vuk Jeremic, who himself has been accused of corruption in his native country. Mr. Biden and Mr. Ye set up a partnership at Washington after President Biden’s time as vice president ended in 2017. Mr. Ye was then called back to Beijing, reportedly by President Xi, and his whereabouts are unknown.

The other Communist Chinese official, Mr. Gongwen, identified himself as an “emissary” of Mr. Ye in an email obtained by the Washington Post. Mr. Gongwen and the younger Mr. Biden later co-owned a shell company called Hudson West III, which sent payments totaling $4 million to Mr. Biden and $75,000 to the president’s brother, James.

The committee also disclosed new business ties between the Biden family and a corrupt Romanian official. Congressman Kelly Armstrong told reporters that a Romanian man who was convicted of obstruction while under investigation for corruption, Gabriel Popoviciu, helped send 17 payments totaling millions of dollars during the elder Mr. Biden’s time as vice president.

Of those, “16 of 17 payments occurred while Joe Biden was vice president,” Mr. Armstrong told reporters. Those payments were made as Vice President Biden was making official diplomatic trips to Romania and making speeches there about corruption. Many of the payments were sent directly to Mr. Walker, who then dispersed one-third of all money to Hunter Biden.

Mr. Walker also dispersed money to Hallie Biden — Beau Biden’s widow who for a time became Hunter Biden’s girlfriend. Ms. Biden received two payments totaling $35,000 from Mr. Walker’s limited liability companies that the GOP committee says were paid by a Chinese energy company, State Energy HK Limited. It is unclear what business services she provided to receive the money. Hallie Biden used to work as a school counselor, but now sits on the board of the Beau Biden Foundation.

Mr. Comer promised to send more subpoenas in the coming weeks for “specific targeted information” from banks that are tied to the Biden family and their associates. “The president continues to lie” about his family’s ties to foreign entities, Mr. Comer said.

Mr. Comer also highlighted a recent subpoena sent by the committee to the FBI demanding an unclassified version of a whistleblower report that allegedly shows a corruption scheme involving the president during his time as vice president.

In his May 3 subpoena, Mr. Comer and the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, Senator Grassley, asked the FBI to release the report that “allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.”

“The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national,” Mr. Comer wrote in a statement. “The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself.”

At the Wednesday press conference, Mr. Comer said: “We hope the FBI will be transparent and forthcoming” about this whistleblower report.

Despite these disclosures, there was no evidence presented that President Biden himself has received money or been involved in his son’s business dealings.

When asked about that, Mr. Comer said he believes “that the president has been involved in this from the very beginning. Obviously, we’re going to continue to look,” adding that it wasn’t a “coincidence” that the Biden family had received money over the course of Mr. Biden’s public life.