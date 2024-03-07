Hunter Biden Invited To Testify Alongside Ex-Business Partners Who Say President Biden Propped Up His ‘Influence-Peddling’ Scheme

Those former business partners say the first son sold his last name and ‘the illusion of access’ to his father in order to make millions of dollars.

Hunter Biden has been invited to testify before Congress on March 20 as part of the Republican effort to impeach his father. The younger Mr. Biden — if he accepts that offer — will appear alongside former business partners who say he made millions of dollars trading off of his father’s name.

“Evidence obtained in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry reveals Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name,” the House Oversight Committee, which is leading the impeachment inquiry, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Multiple witnesses have testified Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Biden family. Joe Biden met with nearly all of his son’s foreign business associates; attended dinners with foreign oligarchs who collectively funneled his son millions of dollars; spoke on speakerphone with his son’s foreign associates and had coffee with his son’s Chinese business associate,” the committee said. “The Bidens’ pay-to-play scheme is corrupt and Americans demand accountability.”

Mr. Biden recently sat for a private deposition with impeachment investigators to answer questions about those overseas dealings. He told the lawmakers that he “never” involved his father in any of his partnerships or businesses. His assertions are contradicted by multiple witnesses who say President Biden regularly called into his son’s business meetings to exchange pleasantries and even had lunch with some of the business partners at Washington’s see-and-be-seen restaurant, Cafe Milano.

Also invited to appear alongside Mr. Biden are three former business associates, two of whom have said that the first son cashed in on the family name.

Devon Archer and Tony Bobulinski have provided testimony for the committee, stating that the president was, in fact, involved with his son’s business affairs.

Archer, who was a close friend of the first son’s and of another Biden business partner, the ketchup heir and stepson of Secretary Kerry, Chris Heinz, told the Oversight Committee last year that the “Biden brand” and the “illusion of access” to the then-vice president is what the younger Mr. Biden’s business partners were paying for.

Mr. Bobulinski, who is despised by the Bidens, appeared for his deposition last month and said in no uncertain terms that the president appeared at a presentation his son was running for potential business partners who worked for a Chinese Communist Party-linked energy firm, CEFC.

It wasn’t until after the president stopped by that presentation in 2017 when he was a private citizen that the deal was finalized, and millions of dollars were paid to the first son and the president’s brother, James Biden. The president himself received some of that money when his brother and sister-in-law, Sara Jones Biden, used it to repay a loan.

A third former business partner who has been invited to appear, James Gilliar, was the author of the infamous email that demanded that Mr. Bobulinski leave “ten percent” for the “big guy” in the CEFC deal. He has yet to give a deposition to the committee.