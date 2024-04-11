Two daughters of the President’s son, Naomi and Finnegan, did however make the exclusive invite list.

President Biden’s embattled son Hunter was notably absent from Wednesday evening’s exclusive State Dinner honoring Prime Minister Kishida of Japan. Two of the younger Mr. Biden’s daughters, Naomi and Finnegan, did however make the guest list, along with his half-sister, Ashley.

Naomi Biden (R) and her husband Peter Neal arrive at the White House for a state dinner on April 10, 2024 at Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a state dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as part of his official state visit. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Mr. Biden did make it, just days ago, to the White House Easter Egg Roll, where he received, according to the New York Post, “celebrity treatment.” Wearing a lavender tie, Mr. Biden stood alongside his father for the festivities, and shook hands with starstruck fans. It was the same day as a federal judge in California refused to throw out his felony tax case.

Ashley Biden (L) and Finnegan Biden (R) arrive at the White House for a state dinner on April 10, 2024. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The president was widely criticized for inviting his son to last June’s State Dinner honoring the prime minister of India. The first son showed up, beaming and shaking hands, just days after he agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax and gun offenses. The agreement, criticized by Republicans as “a sweetheart deal” would collapse later in the summer, and Hunter was later indicted on multiple felony counts.

Naomi Biden (L) talks with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in the State Dining Room of the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ashley Biden — the only daughter of the president and the first lady — half-sister, was invited to the State Dinner, where she made a rare appearance with her husband, Howard Krein. At her previous State Dinner appearance, also at the India event, she was accompanied by Seema Sadanandan, a lawyer who focuses on criminal justice reform and racial equity.

President Biden and his son Hunter Biden talk with guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on April 01, 2024 at Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Only yesterday, Ms. Biden provided a statement to a court as a Florida mother, Aimee Harris, was sentenced to a month in prison for stealing her diary. Ms. Biden called the theft “one of the most heinous forms of bullying.”

The first son’s eldest daughter, Naomi, 30, attended Wednesday night’s State Dinner with her husband, Peter Neal. Her sister Finnegan, 23, attended alone. Naomi, who at the time of her November 2022 wedding to Mr. Neal was living with him at the White House, has recently moved to Washington’s exclusive Georgetown neighborhood, where a Secret Service vehicle that was part of her security detail was robbed by miscreants who made off with night vision goggles.

President Joe Biden listens as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks ahead of a toast during a State Dinner at the White House, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The secretary of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas, was also at the Wednesday night’s State Dinner, on the same day as articles of impeachment levied against him — which the House approved after a failed vote thanks to a wheelchair-bound congressman — were due to be delivered to the Senate for a trial.

Senator Schumer forced a delay of that delivery, however, because he has told his Democratic colleagues that he would move to dismiss the articles outright, killing a trial before it even begins.

Mr. Biden’s daughters got to rub shoulders at the State Dinner with celebrities such as the actor Robert DeNiro and the skating champion Kristi Yamaguchi, as well as Jeff Bezos and his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez.