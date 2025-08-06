Hunter Biden Lands a New Job, Joins Nonprofit Homeless Prevention Organization at Los Angeles

The former coke addict got an unconditional pardon from his father in December 2024 after he was convicted on gun charges.

Hunter Biden has announced he has taken a job with a nonprofit organization focused on preventing homelessness and protecting tenants’ rights in southern Los Angeles.

The company is named BASTA, which in Italian means “enough” or “stop.”

“I just think there is such an opportunity to be of service right now — and not in, you know, some kind of melodramatic way,” Mr. Biden said in an interview with podcaster Andrew Callaghan, which was posted on YouTube on Tuesday. “A lot of people that are, you know, getting the s— beat out of them out there, right here in LA. And there is enormous opportunity for just normal people to do kind of heroic things.”

Mr. Biden — who received an unconditional pardon from President Biden in December 2024 after he was convicted in June on gun charges — said he joined BASTA as their Director of Development. The organization works to advocate for tenants and protect them from eviction, with a particular focus on assisting illegal aliens and their families.

“We are the only group — at least in southern California — that represents undocumented [individuals], and so we don’t take any federal money,” said Mr. Biden, who attended Yale Law School but has since had his law license revoked. He highlighted BASTA’s work with diverse groups, including El Salvadoran and Ukrainian immigrants, many of whom face challenges finding employment.

“Then they lose their income, and almost all of these people are families and children,” Mr. Biden said. “And if you can keep someone in their apartment or their home, you obviously also [are] keeping somebody off the street and homelessness. And what you find is that when a child becomes homeless, the road back to any chance of normalcy just becomes exponentially harder and harder.”

As usual, social media users jumped into the fray. “Do they do pre-employment substance screening?” one wag wrote in reference to Mr. Biden’s history as a crack cocaine addict. “What? No energy companies hiring?” wrote another, referring to Mr. Biden’s job with a Ukraine energy company that paid him $80,000 a month for his work as a board member.

“I thought he was a world-renowned artist worthy of hundreds of thousands per piece, in addition to being a sought-after board member for his oil & gas expertise,” wrote a third.

Mr. Biden is an amateur painter who sold art pieces for about $1.5 million between 2021 and 2024, when his father was president.

One social media user had a suggestion for Mr. Biden’s next job. “Hunter Biden should be the face and spokesman for all Democrats, something both sides could agree to,” the person wrote.

BASTA, founded in 2005, operates with more than 15 attorneys and a team of 10 staff members across four full-service offices, its website says. One key element of BASTA’s strategy is bringing eviction defense cases to jury trials, a right protected under California’s constitution.

“Rather than having cases decided by a single judge, cases are decided by members of the community — including many tenants,” the website says. “The strategy works. BASTA has won more jury trials in eviction cases than all of the other organizations in Southern California combined.”