Hunter Biden Probe: House Republicans Compile Videos That Show ‘16 Times That Joe Biden Lied’ About Son, Family Business

The House Oversight Committee has released a compilation of videos that purportedly show President Biden making false statements about his knowledge of his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings. The committee’s presentation includes extensive evidence that the president dined with his son’s benefactors from Russia and Central Asia and spoke with his son’s business partners on speakerphone at least 20 times.

“Joe Biden has repeatedly lied about his family’s business dealings,” the committee said in a statement. “Joe Biden claims he never spoke to his family about their business dealings; his family never received $1 million in payments through a third party; his son never made money in China; his son’s dealings were ethical; and his son did nothing wrong. Below are 16 times that Joe Biden lied about his family’s dealings over the years.”

What follows in the committee’s release is a collection of videos of statements and interviews of the president in recent years, mostly from when he was competing for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019. At the time, his son was in the national spotlight due to President Trump’s first impeachment, which was instigated by a phone call in which he asked the Ukrainian government to investigate the first son in exchange for foreign aid.

“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” the president said in September 2019. Just weeks later, as the House’s impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump heated up, a reporter asked Mr. Biden if he stood “by your statement that you did not discuss any of your son’s overseas business dealings?”

“Yes, I stand by that statement,” Mr. Biden responded. Five days later, he was asked once again at a press conference if he knew anything about his son’s foreign business practices and sources of income. “I don’t discuss business with my son,” Mr. Biden said curtly. “I didn’t know that was the case when in fact I found out after the fact. And I don’t discuss things with my son or my family because I don’t want to have any knowledge of any, I don’t want to be accused of — well you talk with your son, you talk with your whomever.”

The volume of questions about his knowledge of his son’s business dealings has only increased since Mr. Biden was inaugurated in January 2021. And as the Oversight Committee’s investigation has yielded more information about the younger Mr. Biden’s foreign ties, talk of an impeachment inquiry has grown. “I never talked business with anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question,” the president sharply told Fox News’s Peter Doocy on August 9 amid the drama surrounding the first son’s plea agreement and its collapse.

The committee also compiled excerpts of the hundreds of hours of testimony it has taken in recent months that relate to the Biden family’s knowledge of and involvement in the first son’s foreign business practices.

For many years, the younger Mr. Biden worked alongside his uncle, James Biden, to advance the interests of foreign individuals and business entities in America, including an energy firm from Communist China, CEFC, and a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

Two of the younger Mr. Biden’s business partners, Devon Archer and Rob Walker, spoke to the Oversight Committee in recent months about their insight into the president’s knowledge of his son’s business dealings.

“Evidence reveals then-Vice President Biden spoke, dined, and had coffee with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates,” the committee stated based on testimony given by Archer and Mr. Walker. “The FBI’s recorded interview with Rob Walker, a Biden family associate, also reveals Joe Biden attended a meeting about CEFC, a Chinese entity. Additionally, Hunter Biden alleged his father was in the room when he demanded payment from a CEFC associate.”

Mr. Walker testified that on two occasions, he had dinner with the then-vice president, his son, another business partner, Eric Schwerin, and multiple foreign business partners, including from Russia and Kazakhstan.

In 2014, the elder Mr. Biden and his son had dinner at an upscale bistro at the District of Columbia, Cafe Milano, with a Kazakhstani banking magnate, Kenes Rakishev, and the longtime first lady of Moscow, Yelena Batiruna. The following year, the vice president, his son, and Mr. Walker dined with an executive from Burisma, Vadym Pozharsky, who had offered the younger Mr. Biden and Archer seats on the company’s board during a meeting at Lake Como in Italy.

Mr. Walker also testified that the first son was actively trying to introduce executives from CEFC to his father during his time as vice president, though the committee has yet to release proof that such a meeting ever occurred.

In total, the Oversight Committee has disclosed more than $20 million in what it says are payments that traveled to members of the Biden family through shell companies set up by Mr. Walker that originated from foreign governments and companies. Multiple members of the family were paid, including Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie, who had a romantic relationship with her brother-in-law after Beau’s death, and the president’s brother.

In his memoir, the younger Mr. Biden also admitted that he was using some of his income to help pay off his brother’s law school debts even as he was serving as Delaware’s attorney general before succumbing to brain cancer in 2015.