Hunter Biden Prosecutor May Testify Before Judiciary Committee Even After Promotion to Special Counsel

While the Justice Department initially offered to have Special Counsel David Weiss testify on September 27, his appointment to special counsel may have complicated that.

The House Judiciary Committee is hoping to have Special Counsel David Weiss testify before the committee in three weeks about his investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, though it’s unclear whether he will appear before the committee now that he’s been made a special counsel.

Mr. Weiss had previously agreed to testify after the Congress’s August district work period. In July, the Department of Justice offered to have Mr. Weiss testify before the committee on September 27. Yet his elevation to special counsel may have changed the department’s calculations on the matter.

Mr. Weiss’s testimony could be explosive. GOP lawmakers believe he’s central to what they allege is a plan by the administration to protect the younger Mr. Biden from legal scrutiny.

Although Mr. Weiss was initially appointed by President Trump to be the federal prosecutor at Delaware, and Republicans had been pushing for a special counsel in the Hunter Biden matter, they soured on Mr. Weiss’s appointment after Attorney General Garland appointed him in August. Mr. Weiss, they argued, couldn’t possibly act fairly after he’d offered Hunter Biden what Speaker McCarthy had called “a sweetheart” plea deal that allowed the younger Mr. Biden to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax and firearms charges and avoid prison.

The deal collapsed under scrutiny from a federal judge during a July 26 hearing, leading to Mr. Garland making Mr. Weiss a special counsel with the authority to prosecute Mr. Biden outside Delaware.

In response to Mr. Weiss’s elevation, Republicans like Senator Blackburn said, “Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss as special counsel because he knows Weiss will protect Hunter.”

Now, according to a report by the Washington Examiner, negotiations between the Judiciary Committee and the Department of Justice are ongoing regarding Mr. Weiss’s testimony. The Examiner report confirmed that the department has not canceled the planned appearance.

At the same time, a former senior advisor to Mr. Trump, Stephen Miller, is claiming that the National Archives is withholding information from a Freedom of Information Act request made by his legal group, America First Legal, seeking emails between President Biden and his son.

“Here’s the kicker, Sean, in the last batch of emails they redacted — fully redacted, just wiped out, blacked, out, disappeared — 200 emails related to Hunter Biden’s business operations at Rosemont Seneca,” Mr. Miller told host Sean Hannity on his Fox News program on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Miller’s legal organization has, in previous investigations, unearthed evidence that people at the younger Mr. Biden’s business used his connection to his father to do things like cut in line for public White House tours.

One of Mr. Miller’s partners at America First Legal, Gene Hamilton, said their investigation proved that there was “no daylight” between the younger Mr. Biden’s business and his father’s office.

All of this comes as Republicans in Congress inch closer to impeaching the elder Mr. Biden for allegedly enabling his son’s purported “influence peddling” scheme.

Although Mr. McCarthy appears to be in favor of voting to begin an impeachment inquiry, the White House insists that it will backfire on congressional Republicans in part due to what it says is the lack of any concrete evidence proving wrongdoing by the president.