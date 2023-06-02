Hunter Biden Ramps Up Lawsuit Against Laptop Repairman as Sordid New Website Featuring Its Purloined Photos Crashes on Day One

Hunter Biden is also demanding that the Treasury explain how the young former Trump White House aide who created the website also got ahold of his confidential banking records.

The Delaware computer repairman who turned over Hunter Biden’s laptop to his father’s enemies and allegedly shopped the story to various press outlets was deposed for seven hours on Thursday during Mr. Biden’s lawsuit against him.

The repairman, Mac Isaac, has admitted to turning over the laptop’s contents to the FBI and Mayor Giuliani, but claims he never intended for the information to be disclosed in the pages of a national press outlet. In October 2020, Mr. Giuliani successfully pitched the Post on the story after failing to get other outlets on board.

Mr. Isaac’s deposition comes after he sued Mr. Biden, Congressman Adam Schiff, CNN, and other press outlets for defamation of character. Some of those lawsuits have been dismissed, but his claims against Mr. Biden are ongoing in federal court. Mr. Biden filed his countersuit against Mr. Isaac in March.

Mr. Biden’s attorneys — led by Washington-based brawler Abbe Lowell — have taken an aggressive tack in fighting allegations of corruption, going so far as to recommend that one of Mr. Biden fils’s most vocal antagonists, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene, be expelled from the House of Representatives.

Mr. Biden is suing Mr. Isaac for invasion of privacy in disclosing his laptop and its contents to national press outlets.

“Mac Isaac’s knowing and intentional distribution of Mr. Biden’s personal and sensitive data was not carried out for any reasonable or legitimate purposes, but rather to try and expose Mr. Biden’s data to those that he knew or should have known would intend to create embarrassment and harm for Mr. Biden,” the lawsuit continues.

On Thursday, a website appeared online that houses nearly 10,000 photos allegedly taken from the hard drive on Mr. Biden’s computer. The man responsible for posting the website, Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump aide, says the website took “months” to complete. “The no. 1 thing we’re about … is truth and transparency,” he told Fox News. “If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it. And we’re not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light.”

Mr. Isaac has profited from the laptop disclosures, according to Mr. Biden’s lawsuit. Mr. Isaac wrote a book about his monthslong fight to get the laptop into the hands of law enforcement officials and has made a number of appearances on conservative press outlets. “Mac Isaac decided to use the data in his possession for commercial purposes and to make money, which he has done by including portions of the data in his book and making reference to and/or making some or all of the data available at appearances he has made,” the lawsuit states.

Many of the photos, which include fully nude selfies and sexually explicit photos of Hunter Biden and his then-girlfriend Hallie Biden, who is also his brother Beau’s widow, do not portray Mr. Biden fils in a good light. On its first day of operation on Friday, the website crashed.

Mr. Ziegler went on to say that “in addition, Mac Isaac decided to use the data in his possession for commercial purposes and to make money, which he has done by including portions of the data in his book and making reference to and/or making some or all of the data available at appearances he has made.”

Mr. Ziegler, 27, who was part of the final vanguard of President Trump’s most loyal White House aides after the 2020 election, has evolved from gadfly to arch nemesis as he continues to expose and embarrass Hunter Biden with the release of photos and financial documents. Via Mr. Lowell, Mr. Biden fils recently asked the Department of the Treasury to explain how Mr. Ziegler got ahold of Mr. Biden’s confidential banking records.

All of this comes under a glaring national press spotlight that has highlighted Mr. Biden’s struggles with allegations of corruption, federal criminal investigations into his taxes and possibly illegal purchase of a firearm, and an embarrassing legal ordeal in Arkansas related to child support payments he regularly makes to an ex-stripper who bore him a daughter. Mr. Biden says he was so high on drugs and alcohol at the time he sired the child that he does not remember doing so.

The most high-profile investigation into Mr. Biden is being conducted by the House Oversight Committee. On May 10, the committee released its most extensive report yet on the domestic and international payment schemes set up by Mr. Biden and his associates.

The committee chairman, Congressman James Comer, says the web of shell companies and limited liability companies set up to pay members of the Biden family have seen millions of dollars pass to Hunter Biden and other Biden family members, including Hallie Biden and Mr. Biden’s current wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, from foreign entities.

“The bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Mr. Comer told reporters. The committee received “thousands of bank records of individuals and companies” as a result of four subpoenas sent to financial institutions over the course of the investigation.

In the criminal probe into Mr. Biden’s alleged tax irregularities, two whistleblowers have also come forward to allege wrongdoing by the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Justice in their probe into Mr. Biden.

The agents claim they were taken off the case after telling the FBI that their superiors were going easy on Mr. Biden and slow-walking the investigation.

In an email to the IRS commissioner, Daniel Werfel, one of the anonymous former agents said he was inexplicably fired for claiming the Department of Justice was “acting inappropriately” during the investigation into Mr. Biden. The agent also says his ouster was “retaliation against a whistleblower who alleged his colleagues were covering up the president’s son’s financial crimes.”