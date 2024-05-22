Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife, Ex-Girlfriends Expected To Testify at Trial, Exposing Details of Messy Romance With His Sister-in-Law

According to court filings, both the prosecution and defense want to hear from the women who had a front-row seat to Hunter Biden’s addiction.

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and ex-girlfriends are expected to testify at his upcoming federal trials — first in Delaware, where he’s being accused of lying to the government about his drug addiction in order to purchase a firearm in 2018, and later in California, where he is being tried for failure to pay more than $1 million in taxes over the course of several years.

Mr. Biden will face Judge Maryellen Noreika on June 3 for jury selection and a trial is expected to last about one week, according to court filings. His ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, has been called by the prosecution to testify about Mr. Biden’s drug addiction and erratic behavior over the course of several years.

Ms. Buhle — Mr. Biden’s first wife, who was married to him for about 24 years and is the mother of three of his children — is listed as “Witness 1” in a court filing posted in the Delaware court system.

“Witness 1 was previously married to the defendant. They divorced in April 2017, but through 2018 she would check his vehicle from time to time because she did not want their children in a vehicle with drugs. While searching his vehicles, she found drugs or paraphernalia on approximately a dozen occasions, which she discarded in a trash can,” Special Counsel David Weiss writes in a filing asking Judge Noreika to compel Ms. Buhle’s testimony.

In March 2018, after their divorce, Ms. Buhle texted her ex-husband: “I also found a few crack pipes. I took them out because our daughter was driving the car.”

After their marriage ended, Ms. Buhle wrote in her best-selling memoir, “If We Break,” that Mr. Biden was a verbally abusive alcoholic and drug user who consorted with multiple prostitutes over the course of their marriage.

Hallie Biden, the widow of Mr. Biden’s older brother, Beau, who died in 2015, began an intimate relationship with the first son while he was still married to Ms. Buhle. They later began openly dating, and broke up in 2019. Ms. Biden has been called to testify as “Witness 3” — described anonymously as the woman who was in a relationship with Mr. Biden when he purchased the gun and who discarded it in a trash receptacle just days after he purchased it.

“Witness 3 was in a romantic relationship with the defendant in October 2018, and before and after. Witness 3 observed the defendant using drugs on multiple occasions. When he stayed at her home in the fall of 2018, Witness 3 and her children searched his bags, backpacks, and vehicle in an effort to help him get sober, and discovered drug paraphernalia and drugs in his possessions on multiple occasions,” Mr. Weiss writes in a Delaware filing.

“Witness 3 observed that the defendant frequently lost phones and changed phones, which explains gaps in time where there are no messages, and she also had various text message exchanges with the defendant,” Mr. Weiss continues.

Ms. Biden will “establish that the defendant possessed the gun and she discarded it in an outdoor trash receptacle at the Janssen’s Market in Wilmington, Delaware after removing it from his vehicle,” Mr. Weiss writes.

According to a 2018 police report made public in court filings, Mr. Biden tried to blame the “shady” immigrant grocery store employees who found the handgun, referring to them as “prolly illegal.”

“Witnesses will be called who will discuss law enforcement’s recovery of that gun from a man who was collecting recyclables, and the gun and other evidence purchased by the defendant will be introduced,” Mr. Weiss says.

Ms. Biden has also been called by Mr. Weiss to testify on the first day of the tax trial in California. Mr. Biden and Ms. Biden began their affair in 2016, and their relationship ended in 2019.

In the forthcoming gun trial, prosecutors are also expected to call a third woman, whose identity is not publicly known but who is named as “Witness 2,” who dated Mr. Biden during his addiction. She is expected to establish that Mr. Biden was smoking crack cocaine “every 20 minutes except when he slept.”

“Witness 2 visited the defendant in Massachusetts when he was in rehab in the fall of 2018 (after his gun possession) and over the course of 3 days, she observed the defendant smoking crack cocaine every 20 minutes,” the filing states.