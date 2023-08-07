Hunter Biden’s Foreign Benefactors Lavished Him With Ultra-Luxury Watch for His Birthday, $140,000 Sports Car, and Three-Carat Diamond in Addition to Millions of Dollars

The first son’s lavish lifestyle continues at Malibu, California, where he’s been spotted at one of the billionaire enclave’s most exclusive restaurants. He’s also been enjoying private jet travel courtesy of a friend who paid off his tax debt.

While it was long known that Hunter Biden enjoyed great material success as a businessman working for foreign business entities and individuals as a lobbyist, new details are emerging about exactly how lavish his lifestyle was as his former friend and business partner, Devon Archer, makes public appearances.

In the newest disclosure, Archer claimed during a recent interview with Tucker Carlson that Mr. Biden had received a birthday present from two Ukrainian businessmen, Mykola Zlochevsky and Vadim Pojjarski, who worked as executives at the energy company Burisma. That present was a luxury Hublot watch that Archer estimated to be valued at between $50,000 and $100,000.

Messrs. Zlochevsky and Pojjarskii were the two men who originally brought Mr. Biden and Archer onto their company’s board in 2014. In an interview that was only recently disclosed, a confidential human source who was first contacted by the two Ukrainians in 2016 claims that Mr. Zlochevsky paid both Mr. Biden and President Biden $5 million to aid his business ventures in America. The president has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Another gift the younger Mr. Biden received from associates was a Fisker sports car that was worth more than $140,000. The first son purchased the car, a unique Finnish hybrid vehicle that was produced in limited quantities, in New Jersey in 2014 with money he was gifted from a wealthy Kazakhstani banker named Kenes Rakishev, according to records produced by the United States attorney for Delaware’s office, which was investigating the purchase. The money was wired to Mr. Biden from Mr. Rakishev shortly after the Kazakhstani banker dined with Mr. Biden’s father, then vice president.

Hunter Biden later would trade in the Fisker for a silver Porsche, according to the Wall Street Journal. Video discovered on his notorious laptop would show him in 2018 smoking crack while driving the Porsche at 172 miles an hour down a highway near Las Vegas, where photos later showed him consorting with escorts in high-end hotels.

Mr. Biden is now trying to salvage a plea deal that will let him avoid jail time on two counts of tax evasion — no charges were ever levied against him in relation to the Fisker’s purchase.

One of the greatest benefits Mr. Biden received was not in the form of cars or jewelry but rather significant tax deductions that allowed him to avoid paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to the federal government.

Two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, sat before the House Oversight Committee in late July to detail what they say was “preferential treatment” that Delaware prosecutors gave to the first son in the course of the investigation. During their hours of testimony, Mr. Ziegler shared details about the tax deductions that they had uncovered while working on the case.

The first son, during his years of struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, falsely claimed multiple personal expenses to be business-related on his tax forms, allowing him to pay lower tax rates. Mr. Ziegler disclosed that Mr. Biden listed payments for his daughter’s college tuition, membership in sex clubs, and a long vacation at a French chateau where he learned to cook crack cocaine as business expenses.

The details of extravagant gifts Mr. Biden had received from foreign business partners first emerged in a profile of the first son that was written for the New Yorker in 2019. In an interview, Mr. Biden admitted that he had received a diamond more than three carats in size and valued at about $80,000.

It was given to him in 2017 by the chairman of a Chinese Communist Party-linked energy company, CEFC. The chairman who gifted the stone, Ye Jianming, also offered Mr. Biden a lucrative contract that only required the first son to “make introductions” at the District of Columbia for his business partners. For that, Mr. Biden would be paid $30 million over three years, though the deal never materialized.

Ultimately, Mr. Biden and CEFC came to an agreement, according to records reviewed by the Washington Post. That deal saw Mr. Biden receive a $500,000 signing bonus, a $100,000 per month stipend, and $65,000 per month for his uncle, James Biden. Mr. Ye was later jailed in Communist China on suspicions of corruption and has not been seen publicly since 2018. Mr. Biden, who was in the throes of drug and alcohol addiction at the time he received the diamond, noted in his 2019 interview that he does not remember what he did with it.

Mr. Biden has admitted he frittered away his millions during his spiral into the depths of his addiction. As his income dipped significantly following his father’s election as president, Mr. Biden had to rely on wealthy friends in order to support his lifestyle.

One of his lawyers and close friends, Kevin Morris, a “South Park” multi-millionaire, lent Mr. Biden his private Dassault Falcon jet so that he could travel to Arkansas and win a reduction in his monthly child support payments to a former stripper with whom he fathered a child in 2018. Mr. Morris also gave Mr. Biden $2 million to pay off his unpaid taxes.