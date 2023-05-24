Hunter Biden’s Ex-Lover Once Again Asks Judge To Jail Him Amid Dispute on Child Support

A former stripper with whom Hunter Biden fathered a child in 2018 is again asking an Arkansas judge to jail her ex-lover in an attempt to pressure the first son into disclosing more accurate financial information — something she says he has been hiding for months.

The woman, Lunden Roberts, met Mr. Biden when she was dancing at an upscale Washington gentleman’s club and he was in the depths of his battle with alcohol and drug addiction. A paternity test confirmed in 2020 that Mr. Biden was the father of her child and he has since been paying her $20,000 a month in child support, a large sum for the small town in Arkansas where Ms. Roberts and her daughter, Navy, now live. Citing a “substantial material change in his income,” Mr. Biden fils is asking that his monthly payments be reduced.

Ms. Roberts’s latest filing with the court follows a May 1 hearing in Arkansas that Mr. Biden was forced to attend in person. During that hearing, the judge ordered attorneys to comply with requests for information and to avoid blank or vague answers.

Three weeks later, though, Mr. Biden is “playing games with discovery” by failing to disclose an accurate picture of his financial portfolio, Ms. Roberts’s lawyers have now written the court. They say his lack of transparency is a “willful and contemptuous violation” of the court’s orders. They asked that he be held in criminal contempt and placed in jail pending release of the documents.

“Mr. Biden does not want to disclose his income and assets, says that he is somewhat financially destitute, while he lives on a mountain overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, has Secret Service protection, and enjoys his time abroad,” the attorneys wrote.

Malibu is one of the most expensive towns in the country, home to billionaires and A-list Hollywood stars.

This is the second time Ms. Roberts has demanded that Mr. Biden be incarcerated in the Cleburne County Detention Center.

Indeed, before the May 1 hearing, Ms. Roberts had filed a “motion of contempt” that also sought to put Mr. Biden in the county jail. Ms. Roberts’s attorneys asked that the court “incarcerate the defendant in the Cleburne County Detention Center until he complies with this court’s orders and answers discovery.”

Ms. Roberts is also suing to have her child’s surname changed to Biden. Mr. Biden, who has four other children with his current and former wife, apparently has never met the child, nor, presumably, has President Biden. Hunter Biden has said he doesn’t remember his sexual encounter with Ms. Roberts, but he has not contested paternity.

Mr. Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, disclosed that the first son has been paying monthly child support payments of $20,000 since his paternity was confirmed by a court-ordered DNA test in 2020. In total, he has paid his child’s mother $750,000 over the course of three years.

Since fathering the child, who is now 4 years old, Mr. Biden has remarried after divorcing his wife of nearly 25 years, Kathleen Buhle. He and his new wife, Melissa Cohen, a South African filmmaker, live in Southern California with their 3-year-old son, as Ms. Roberts’s attorneys noted.

Mr. Biden is also facing multiple federal investigations, including a congressional inquiry being conducted by the House Oversight Committee and a criminal investigation by prosecutors in Delaware into whether he cheated on his taxes and lied about his drug use in order to buy a gun.

In a significant development, two whistleblowers have also come forward to allege wrongdoing by the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Justice in their probe into Mr. Biden.

The agents, charged with investigating Mr. Biden’s possible tax fraud, say they were taken off the case after telling the FBI that their superiors were going easy on Mr. Biden and slow-walking the investigation.

In an email to the IRS commissioner, Daniel Werfel, one of the anonymous former agents said he was inexplicably fired for raising concerns that the Department of Justice was “acting inappropriately” during the investigation into Mr. Biden. He claims the firing was “retaliation against a whistleblower who alleged his colleagues were covering up the president’s son’s financial crimes.”

The chairman of the Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, recently said that he and his colleagues are having difficulty getting in touch with potential witnesses. One of the whistleblowers is expected to testify before a closed congressional hearing on Friday.

“We’ve got witnesses that are scared to death to come forward,” Mr. Comer has said. “They fear for their lives. I mean, you’ve got the banks that have worked with us, they’re being squeezed by attorneys, by high-ranking officials in the Democrat Party for having the nerve to work with us to comply with our subpoenas.”

Mr. Comer also said that “dark money” groups have been cutting checks to intimidate members of Congress: “I’ll put it like that with respect to witness intimidation. I mean just look in my district. We’ve got dark money groups that are being funded through prominent high-ranking Democrat officials in Congress. Also the communications director for the White House continues to retweet things trying to intimidate me.”