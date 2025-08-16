Hurricane Erin Strengthens to Dangerous Category 4 Storm but Is Likely To Spare American Mainland

The federal government has sent more than 200 workers from FEMA and other agencies to Puerto Rico as a precautionary measure.

Erin, the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, whipped through the Caribbean on Saturday as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 story and was predicted to continue gaining intensity.

The storm was marching westward at 20 mph packing 145-mph winds as it churned just 150 miles northeast of Anguilla – putting the region directly in the path of potential devastation.

Tropical storm watches have already been put in place for St. Martin, St. Barts, and St. Maarten, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“The outer bands of Erin are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall through Sunday across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico,” the NHC said in a statement. “The currently ‘compact’ storm is expected to grow in size in the coming days, resulting in rough ocean waters over the western Atlantic.”

The federal government has sent more than 200 workers from FEMA and other agencies to Puerto Rico as a precautionary measure with the entire island under flood watch until Monday.

Erin is expected to eventually take a sharp turn northeast that would place it on a path between the U.S. Eastern Seaboard and Bermuda but would not likely make landfall.

“All of our best consensus aids show Erin turning safely east of the United States next week, but it’ll be a much closer call for Bermuda, which could land on the stronger eastern side of Erin,” hurricane specialist and storm surge expert Michael Lowry said to The Associated Press.

America’s most exposed coastal regions – North Carolina’s vulnerable Outer Banks, Long Island’s sprawling shoreline, and Massachusetts’ Cape Cod peninsula – stand directly in the crosshairs for severe hurricane conditions, while much of the Atlantic seaboard may dodge the worst impact, according to AccuWeather.

Erin is the fifth named storm for this year’s Atlantic hurricane season but the first to reach hurricane status. The 2025 season is expected to be unusually busy with six to 10 hurricanes anticipated.